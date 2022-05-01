Weather LIVE Updates: UP Passengers Troubled as Rlys Cancel Trains to Ease Coal Movement Amid Heatwave; Parts of Delhi's Landfill Still Ablaze

Weather LIVE Updates: Across India, the highest maximum temperature of 46.6 degrees Celsius was recorded at Chandrapur in Maharashtra as heat wave to severe heat wave conditions prevailed over some parts of Delhi; in isolated pockets over Gurugram, Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh; heat wave conditions prevailed in many parts of west Rajasthan, in some parts of Punjab and Vidarbha; in isolated pockets over Haryana, interior Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, and north Madhya Pradesh.

IMD forecast said heat wave conditions will continue over northwest & central India till May 2 and for east India, it will abate from Sunday onwards.

Advertisement

Latest Updates on the Story:

For the second time in the week, Delhi’s Safdarjung Observatory on Saturday recorded the maximum temperature at 43.5 degrees Celsius, just short of the record of 43.7 degrees Celsius in 2010. At Safdarjung - Delhi’s base station - the maximum temperature of 43.5 degrees Celsius was five notches above normal and barely 0.2 less than the recent times’ 43.7 degrees Celsius on April 18, 2010 while the all-time record for April is of 45.6 degrees Celsius on April 29, 1941. Maximum temperature of 43.5 degree Celsius was recorded on Thursday too. Except for Lodhi Road and Mayur Vihar, other stations in Delhi recorded maximum temperatures of more than 44.0 degrees Celsius with Mungeshpur at 46.0 degrees Celsius and Sports Complex near Akshardham recording 47.1 degrees Celsius.

Commuters in Prayagraj on Thursday faced trouble as the Railways cancelled some trains on account of the power crisis amid the heatwave in UP. The move was made to facilitate the movement of coal across the state, even as Uttar Pradesh Minister Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary guaranteed that CM Yogi Adityanath had directed to provide 24-hour power supply in district headquarters. “In villages, 15-hour power supply will be provided," he said.

Rajasthan remained under the grip of scorching heat conditions on Saturday, with Dholpur recording a maximum temperature of 46.3 degrees Celsius, the highest in the state. Temperatures in many parts of the state settled around 45 degrees Celsius during the day. According to the meteorological department, Ganganagar recorded a maximum temperature of 46 degrees Celsius, Jaisalmer 45.9 degrees Celsius, Pilani 45.7 degrees Celsius, Sangaria (Hanumangarh) and Phalodi 45.6 degrees Celsius, Churu 45.5 degrees Celsius, Bikaner 45.2 degrees Celsius and Barmer 45.1 degrees Celsius. State capital Jaipur recorded a day temperature of 42.4 degrees Celsius. Heatwave conditions in the state will continue to prevail during the next two-three days, the department said, adding that some areas in northern and western Rajasthan are likely to receive light rains on May 2-3 due to a western disturbance.

Light to moderate thundershowers in parts of Jharkhand on Saturday brought some relief from the intense heat the state had been experiencing for quite some time, MeT Department said. The highest rainfall of 15.4 mm was recorded in Rajmahal in Sahibganj district. The showers brought down the maximum temperature in capital Ranchi by six notches from 41 degrees Celsius on Friday to 35.2 degrees Celsius during the day. “Pre-monsoon activities have started in Jharkhand. People might expect some relief from the heatwave. The maximum temperature has dropped in parts of the state on Saturday because of rainfall," Ranchi Meteorological Centre’s weather scientist S C Mandal told PTI. He said that heatwave conditions, however, prevailed in West Singhbhum, Koderma, Giridih, Garhwa, Palamu, Latehar and Chatra districts, and these places may get some relief on Sunday. “Pre-monsoon activities are expected to continue till May 5, and bring down maximum temperature by three-four degrees Celsius over the next three days," he said.

Some areas of Delhi’s Bhilswa landfill site, which caught on fire on April 26, are still burning amid the scorching heat. Operations to put out the blaze are ongoing.

The mercury touched the highest of the season in Odisha for the third successive day on Saturday, breaching 45 degrees Celsius in three towns amid a searing heatwave and fierce humidity that rippled across the state, the Met office said. However, thunderstorms with lightning and gusty surface winds that can reach 40-50 kmph are expected in many districts across the state over the next four days, the Met said. The temperature can decrease by around 2-3 degrees Celsius during the subsequent three days. Twenty-one weather stations saw the maximum temperature crossing 40 degrees Celsius, and the mercury rose by 1-3 degrees Celsius in interior Odisha. People sweltered in the hot weather as the humidity levels were above 75 per cent in many places, it said. The heatwave scorched Subarnapur, Sambalpur, Sundargarh, Boudh, Bolangir, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Keonjhar, Deogarh and Angul districts, according to the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre. Bolangir boiled in the scorching sun as the mercury soared to 45 degrees Celsius in the district headquarters and 45.5 in Titilagarh town, the highest in the state.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.