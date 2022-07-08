Weather LIVE Updates: 8 Feared Dead As Car Washes Away in U'khand Monsoon Waters; Schools Shut in Goa, HP on Landslide-watch

Amidst the ongoing rainfall in Himachal Pradesh, 59 people from 19 families in Shimla’s Mashobra were shifted to a safer place following landslides in close proximity to the three buildings, where they were living.

The district administration shifted these families to Panchayati Raj Training Institute, Mashobra, and Agricultural Training Institute considering the threat of landslide.

DC Shimla, under the State Disaster Management Rules, has directed all the 19 families to stay at safe places.

It is may be noted since the onset of monsoon, rains have caused extensive damage across the state with Kullu, Shimla, and Chamba among the worst affected districts.