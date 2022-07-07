Weather LIVE Updates: Red Alert in Three Maha Districts, Bordering Karnataka’s Belagavi on Flood Alert; Dry Delhi Eyes Relief After Sultry Days

Data from 10 cities across India has shown that monthly PM2.5 and PM10 levels during the summer months breached the annual CPCB safe limits of 40 micrograms per cubic metre and 60 micrograms per cubic metre, respectively, during these months.

Ten non-attainment cities - Agra, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata, Jodhpur, Mumbai, Lucknow, and Patna - were selected and average PM2.5, PM10 and NO2 levels were analysed for the months of March, April, May, and June. These cities are all part of the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) by the Environment, Forest and Climate Change Ministry.

The CPCB’s annual average permissible limits for PM2.5, PM10 and NO2 are 40, 60, and 40 micrograms per cubic metre, respectively. The WHO safe limits are even lower at 5, 15, and 10 micrograms per cubic metre for the three pollutants, respectively.