Weather LIVE Updates: Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc, 25 Dead in Bihar, PM Modi Expresses Grief; Rajnath Singh's Plane Among 11 Flights Diverted

Hours after reopening, the Rishikesh-Yamunotri National Highway was shut down again on Friday after a portion of the road collapsed. The highway had been reopened for traffic on Thursday evening after remaining closed for nearly 24 hours following a stretch of road between Sayanachatti and Ranachatti getting washed away due to heavy rains on Wednesday. Due to the closure of the highway on Friday morning, dozens of vehicles were stuck at Jankichatti. Rajesh Pant, Executive Engineer, National Highway Authority of India, said continuous efforts are being made to reopen the road.
At least 25 people died in separate incidents in Bihar after thunderstorm accompanied with heavy rains and lightning disrupted normal life. The dead include five from Muzaffarpur, four from Bhagalpur, three each from Lakhisarai and Saran, two from Munger, one each from Jamui, Begusarai, Banka, Purnia Nalanda, Jehanabad and Araria. PM Modi expressed condolences with the family members of those dead.
After crossing the coast, the depression over south coastal Myanmar moved north-northeastwards with a speed of 14 kmph through the day bringing widespread rainfall in the region, ab IMD bulletin said. At 5.30 p.m., the system lay centred over south coastal Myanmar and adjoining northwest Thailand, about 70 km north-northeast of Mawlamyine (Myanmar), 170 km east of Yangon (Myanmar), and 160 km west-southwest of Thoen (Thailand). “It is very likely to move further north-northeastwards and weaken gradually into a well-marked low pressure area over northwest Thailand and adjoining Myanmar during next 12 hours," it said.
After witnessing scorching heat through the day on Friday, Delhi NCR experienced slight respite towards evening with thunderstorm and dust storms and slight rain across many areas even as east Delhi areas such as Mayur Vihar receiving a hailstorm too. Palam registered 0.1 mm rainfall while Safdarjung registered trace rainfall. Safdarjung observatory - the base station for Delhi - registered maximum temperature of 44.4 degrees Celsius, five notches above normal. Except Mayur Vihar, rest other stations in Delhi registered maximum temperatures above 45 degrees Celsius and of them, three above 47 degrees Celsius. Gurugram too registered a maximum temperature above 47 degrees Celsius.
At least 11 flights, including Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s flight, were diverted due to bad weather in Delhi on Friday.
Weather LIVE Updates: The flood situation in Assam continued to remain grim on Friday as waters entered fresh areas affecting a total of 29 districts, though the number of people hit by the deluge decreased marginally to 7,11,905, a government bulletin said. As four more deaths were reported due to the calamity, the toll has gone up to 14 including five in landslides.
On Thursday, the number of the affected population was 7,17,500 and that of the district was 27, according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA). As many as 86,772 people have taken shelter in 343 relief camps, while another 411 relief distribution centres are also operational.
The ASDMA bulletin said that 21,884 stranded people have been evacuated with the help of NDRF, SDRF and volunteers. It said that 269 people have been rescued from Dima Hasao district in the last two days with help of the Indian Air Force and they have been taken to Silchar.
A team of specialists from ISRO is already doing rapid damage assessment in Dima Hasao using drones and satellite data for post-disaster need assessment. The state government has allotted an additional Rs 2 crore each to Cachar and Dima Hasao districts for releasing gratuitous relief to the affected people.
Steps are being taken to restore broken communication links and a close watch is being kept on the overall situation, the bulletin added. The North-eastern Frontier Railway (NFR), in association with district authorities of Hojai, ran a special train for the relief and rescue of flood-affected people of the district recently. Consisting of three coaches, the train ran from Hojai to Jamunamukh, carrying food and essential materials for the flood-hit people who had taken shelter in make-shift tents beside railway tracks in HojaiJamunamukh section, an NFR release said on Friday.
