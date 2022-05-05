Weather LIVE Updates: Rain Brings Relief for Delhi-NCR, Heatwave Abates for Next 5 Days from Most of India

Weather LIVE Updates: Except for isolated pockets of northwest Rajasthan and south Haryana, no heat wave was recorded over the country on Tuesday even as maximum temperature did not cross 45 degrees Celsius anywhere. Read More
The India Meteorological Department said a partly cloudy sky is predicted over the capital for the next two days. The mercury is set to rise by four to five notches over the next six days. However, no heatwave is predicted until May 8, an IMD official said.
A heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature is over 40 degrees Celsius and at least 4.5 notches above normal. A severe heatwave is declared if the departure from normal temperature is more than 6.4 notches, according to the IMD. Based on absolute recorded temperatures, a heatwave is declared when an area logs a maximum temperature of 45 degrees Celsius.
A severe heatwave is declared if the maximum temperature crosses the 47-degrees Celsius mark. With scanty rains owing to feeble western disturbances, Delhi had recorded its second hottest April this year since 1951 with a monthly average maximum temperature of 40.2 degrees Celsius.
“Hailstorms and rain occurred at a few places in Delhi while cloudy skies persisted over most parts of the city which pulled the mercury down by a few notches in the evening," said Mahesh Palawat, Vice President (Meteorology and Climate Change), Skymet, a private weather forecasting agency.
This type of weather is not unusual in April and May, he said. “The impact will linger for another day and the maximum temperature will start increasing from Friday. However, no heatwave is predicted for another three to four days," Palawat said.
The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi’s base station, reported traces of rainfall. The maximum temperature settled at 39.1 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal for this time of the year. The minimum temperature was recorded at 28.8 degrees Celsius. The Ayanagar weather station recorded 2.4 mm of rainfall.
Northwest and central India experienced their hottest April in 122 years with average maximum temperatures reaching 35.9 and 37.78 degrees Celsius respectively, the weather office said on Saturday. Addressing a press conference, India Meteorological Department Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said northwest and west central parts of the country Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana will continue to experience above normal temperatures in May as well. Nights would be warmer in May in most parts of the country, except some regions of south peninsular India, Mohapatra said. The average temperatures observed panIndia for April was 35.05 degrees, which was the fourth highest in 122 years, he said.
Rains brought cheer for Delhi NCR residents towards evening but at the same time, wind shear and hailstorm in southwest Delhi prompted diversion of flights from the IGI Airport on Wednesday.
After an over two months long dry spell and on top of that three massive heat waves, this rainfall is a result of a Western Disturbance over the northwest Hinalayan Region.
Post 9 p.m., temperatures across Delhi NCR settled around 25 degrees Celsius or less.
Large areas of all northeastern states, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Gangetic West Bengal on Monday received bountiful rains, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said, and predicted scattered/heavy rainfall for the same region and also for Andaman & Nicobar Islands for next two-three days.
Heavy rainfall was also received by certain pockets in Jammu and Kashmir and Kerala.
For the 24 hours that ended at 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday, several places in Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Tripura, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, coastal Andhra, Jammu & Kashmir, and Kerala received rainfall of more than 40 mm.
The IMD predicted no significant change in maximum temperatures very likely over most parts of central India during the next three days and rise by 2-3 degrees Celsius thereafter.
No significant change in maximum temperature is very likely over most parts of Central in the next three days and rise by 2-3 degrees Celsius.
