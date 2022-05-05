Weather LIVE Updates: Rain Brings Relief for Delhi-NCR, Heatwave Abates for Next 5 Days from Most of India

The India Meteorological Department said a partly cloudy sky is predicted over the capital for the next two days. The mercury is set to rise by four to five notches over the next six days. However, no heatwave is predicted until May 8, an IMD official said.

A heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature is over 40 degrees Celsius and at least 4.5 notches above normal. A severe heatwave is declared if the departure from normal temperature is more than 6.4 notches, according to the IMD. Based on absolute recorded temperatures, a heatwave is declared when an area logs a maximum temperature of 45 degrees Celsius.

A severe heatwave is declared if the maximum temperature crosses the 47-degrees Celsius mark. With scanty rains owing to feeble western disturbances, Delhi had recorded its second hottest April this year since 1951 with a monthly average maximum temperature of 40.2 degrees Celsius.