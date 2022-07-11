Weather LIVE Updates: Amarnath Yatra Resumes from Panjtarni Base Camp; Red Alert in Maha's Vidarbha, Heavy Downpour in Gujarat

Weather LIVE Updates: Amarnath Yatra has been halted again shortly after resuming on Monday, a day after several pilgrims from Andhra Pradesh went missing in a cloudburst tragedy, which left at least 16 people dead and around 40 people missing.
Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Avny Lavasa, had asked all the Yatris registered on or before July 11 to move to the Bhagwati Nagar base camp. Read More
Normal life was affected after heavy rains accompanied by strong winds lashed Ulundurpet area of Kallakurichi district.
Due to flash floods and continuous heavy rainfall, the bridge on the road connecting Panchol and Kumbhiya villages in Tapi district was washed away
The Amarnath Yatra, which Was supposed to start at 5am on Monday but was halted due to rainfall, has now resumed from Panjtarini Base Camp.
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday visited the flood affected areas of the state and directed the local administration, disaster relief and emergency services to take necessary action.
Due to incessant rain in the coastal state, several areas are flooded. Davkon village in Dharbandoda taluka of South Goa was affected due to monsoon fury.
Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, along with Sanvordem MLA Ganesh Gaonkar visited the villagers and assured them of all possible help.
Pilgrims could not leave for Amarnath Yatra from the Panjtarni Base Camp as rains lash Panjtarni and Holy Cave. Next review expected at around 8 AM
As heavy rains lashed several parts of Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued an orange alert in four districts of the state for the day. The IMD at 4 pm issued orange alert for the day in the northern Kerala districts of Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod.
It also issued a yellow alert for all the remaining districts except for Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam. A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in a 24 hour period, while orange alert means very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm of rain. A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 to 11 cm.
Heavy rains at isolated places in Jhalawar, Dholpur and Kota districts of east Rajasthan was reported in the last 24 hours, a MeT department spokesperson said. Maximum temperature was recorded below normal at most places in the state. According to the Meteorological Department, till 8.30 am, Jhalawar district recorded highest rainfall in the state at 72 mm, followed by 64 mm in Bikaner city.
Basedi, Bikaner, and Chhabra recorded 60 mm of rain whereas Sikar tehsil, Bayana town and Bikaner tehsil recorded 50 mm of rain. Rainfall ranging from 1 cm to 4 cm was recorded at many other places in the state. According to the department, till 5.30 pm, 71 mm rainfall was recorded in Churu, 29 mm in Bhilwara, 23.5 mm in Dholpur, 17 mm in Banasthali, 13 mm each in Kota and Bikaner, 10 mm in Bundi, 8 mm in Sikar, 6.7mm in Ajmer, 6mm in Chittorgarh, 2 mm in Karauli, 1.4 mm in Dabok (Udaipur) and 1.1 mm in Jaipur. According to the department, the maximum temperature on Sunday was recorded in the range of 28 degrees Celsius to 34 degrees Celsius at most places in the state.
The India Meteorological Department on Sunday issued red and orange alerts for rainfall ranging from extremely heavy to heavy in several districts of Maharashtra’s Vidarbha region over the next three days. The Regional Meteorological Centre in Nagpur issued a red alert and said extremely heavy rainfall with heavy to very heavy rainfall was very likely in isolated places in Chandrapur and Gadchiroli on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.
The RMC said heavy to very heavy rainfall was likely to occur at one or two places in Gondia, Nagpur, Wardha, Washim and Yavatmal districts of Vidarbha, due to which it issued an orange alert. It also issued an orange alert for some parts of Akola, Buldhana and Washim, which may get heavy to very heavy rainfall on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Heavy rains pounded parts of south and central Gujarat districts, sending rivers in spate and inundating various low-lying areas, leading to the evacuation of 1,500 people, officials said on Sunday. The Met department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next five days in the Dang, Navsari and Valsad districts in south Gujarat. Very heavy rainfall lashed several parts of Chhota Udepur, Panchmahal (both in central Gujarat) and Dang district, with Bodeli taluka in Chhota Udepur receiving 433 mm rainfall in just 12 hours till 6 pm on Sunday, causing flooding of low-lying areas and raising the water level of Uchh and Heran rivers over danger mark, officials said. “We have so far rescued 65 people from low-lying areas of Bodeli town and Akona village in Nasvari taluka in the Chhota Udepur district. More than 800 people have been shifted to safer places," said deputy mamlatdar Satish Mal.
Heavy rains continued unabated in Karnataka’s coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi on Sunday, submerging low-lying areas and buildings, and throwing normal life out of gear in the region. The deputy commissioners of the twin districts have declared holiday for all schools and anganwadis on Monday also in view of the inclement weather. However, pre-university, degree and professional colleges will be open from Monday.
The water level in Nethravati river has touched the danger mark of 8.5 metres at several places in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada district. The playground of Sharada High School in Panemangalore was flooded in the rains. Vehicular traffic was disrupted at many places due to flooding. Several houses, shops and buildings in the Nethravati river basin are partially submerged due to flooding. Water has gushed into houses and buildings in areas including Bantwal, Jakribettu, Baddakatte, Panemangaluru, Aladka, Goodinabali, Gudde Angadi, Navoooru and Kanchimar market.
The Amarnath Yatra, suspended after a flash flood triggered by a cloudburst near the cave shrine, resumed at 5 am on Monday with a fresh batch of pilgrims leaving for Kashmir valley from the Bhagwati Nagar base camp of Jammu. The yatra resumed after a cloudburst that triggered flash floods on Friday near the cave, in which at least 16 people lost their lives and around 40 people are still missing. Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Avny Lavasa, had asked all the Yatris registered on or before July 11 to move to the Bhagwati Nagar base camp. Read the full story here.
On Sunday afternoon, the state government said only two women from Rajamahendravaram remained untraced in the Amarnath tragedy. “Subsequently, we received calls from several persons that their relatives could not be contacted after the cloudburst and flash flood near the holy cave shrine. As per the information, we now have 37 missing cases,” a senior official involved with the rescue mission said.
About 29 members in two groups from Nellore, two persons from Eluru, three of a family from Rajamahendravaram and one from Undrajavaram near Tanuku were the latest to be reported missing, in addition to the two women from Rajamahendravaram. “My colleague and some others went to Amarnath. I last spoke to her on Thursday but after that the contact has been lost. I have called the officials and police even in Jammu. Our Additional Resident Commissioner Himanshu Kaushik spoke to me and informed about the search operation,” one Vasudha of Nellore said over phone.
According to data provided by government sources, of the 20-member team that went to Amarnath from Rajamahendravaram, only two women remained untraced. “Their husbands returned to Srinagar but the women were still missing. They may have been injured or reached some other place. We are conducting the search operation to trace them,” a senior official said.
Though there was a brief respite from the downpour in the afternoon, people living in the river basin are still apprehensive about their safety.
