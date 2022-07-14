Weather LIVE Updates: Amid 'Very Heavy Rain' Warning, Schools Shut in Thane, Navi Mumbai, Palghar; MU Exams Cancelled; T'gana, Guj on Alert

Ten workers of GR infrastructure who were trapped in Vaitarna River in Palghar on July 13 were rescued by the NDRF.
Gujarat is witnessing heavy rain since the onset of the monsoon season and the rainfall has wreaked havoc in several parts of the state, including Ahmedabad - the city that has not seen such a rainfall in last 20 years. It rained more than 500 mm in a single day here. People have suffered losses and damages worth in lakhs and crores due to waterlogging and rains, and are either blaming the government or are hoping for some aid from the government.
Pradeep Kanojia, an electric shop owner in Ahmedabad, told IANS his shop got submerged in water after the heavy rainfall. According to Kanojia, there was severe waterlogging outside the boundary wall of the complex, where his and nine other shops are located. The wall collapsed and all the water rushed into the complex, submerging the shops.
Latur district in Maharashtra received average 56.5 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended 8 am on Wednesday, while its cumulative rainfall recorded so far this monsoon stood at 307.9 mm, officials said. The tehsil-wise data of the total rainfall this season is as follows: Latur 282.1 mm, Ausa 196.6 mm, Ahmedpur 425.7 mm, Nilanga 210.6 mm, Udgir 399.1 mm, Chakur 370.2 mm, Renapur 298.3 mm, Deoni 301.6 mm, Shirooor-Anantpal 354.0, Jalkot 416.0 mm. Meanwhile, the district officials have issued warnings to the people in the villages located on the banks of Manjara, Terna and Tawarja rivers to remain alert in view of the heavy rains, the officials said.
Amid heavy showers, 13 workers were stranded in the swollen Vaitarna river at Bahadoli in Palghar district of Maharashtra on Wednesday and efforts were on to rescue them, an official said. The workers, engaged in construction of the Mumbai-Vadodra Expressway, had entered the river in a barge as part of their work, but got stuck due to the rising water level, said chief of the District Disaster Control Cell Vivekananda Kadam. He said a team of the NDRF was summoned, but it could not reach the barge. The administration has now sought the help of choppers to rescue the workers, the official said.
In view of the heavy rainfall warning in Maharashtra’s Pune district, authorities on Wednesday issued prohibitory orders at all tourist spots till July 17. District Collector Rajesh Deshmukh issued an order under section 144 of the CrPc prohibiting the assembly of five or more persons at tourist and trekking spots for the next four days. Forts, historical places, waterfalls and other tourist places where section 144 has been invoked include forts of Sinhagad, Lohgad, Rajgad, and Visapur, along with Andarban trek, Rajmachi trek and other famous spots that are frequented by tourists and trekkers. Also, tourists will not be allowed to venture near waterfalls located around the Pune district, as per the order. The India Meteorological Department has issued a heavy rainfall warning for Pune city and surrounding areas in the district for the next two days. The weather department has also advised people not to venture into ghat areas for the next two days.
Several regions of Rajasthan received heavy rain during the last 24 hours, with Mavli in Udaipur recording 12 cm rainfall, officials said on Wednesday. According to the meteorological department, Sagwara of Dungarpur received 7 cm rainfall, Pratapgarh 6 cm, Nokha 4 cm, and Nadbai and Jayal witnessed 5 cm rainfall each. Torrential rain also pounded Jhunjhunu, Baran, Chittorgarh, Alwar, Jhalawar and Banswara districts of the state. According to MeT, Bhilwara recorded 69.2 mm rainfall, 21 mm in Bundi, 9 mm in Banswara, 4.6 mm in Ajmer, 4 mm in Banasthali, 3.5 mm in Anta Baran and 3.2 mm in Kota till 5.30 pm on Wednesday
With the death of four more persons in rain-related incidents in Maharashtra's Thane district on Wednesday, the toll since June 1 has gone up to 12, while more than 850 people have been moved to safer places from low-lying areas flooded due to incessant showers in the last two days, an official said. Two of the deceased were brothers, the official said.
Chief of District Disaster Control Cell Anita Jawanjale said searches were still on for four more persons who are feared drowned in floodwaters in the district. She said following downpour since the last two days, many low-lying areas were marooned in the district and as many as 261 families comprising 856 people were moved to safer places.
Giving details, Jawanjale said due to rising water level in the Ulhas river, 100 affected families in the Sonivali area of Ambernath town were moved to buildings of state housing agency MHADA. In addition, 100 members from 25 families in the Kon locality of Bhiwandi town were rescued and moved to an anganwadi (child care centre), the officer said.
She said 105 people from 35 families residing in Ganesh Nagar of Padgha were shifted to an office of Torrent Power. Likewise, other affected people were accommodated at various places in the district, Jawanjale said. Since June 1, a dozen houses have been totally destroyed, while 59 other dwellings suffered partial damage due to heavy rains in the district, she said.
Jawanjale said one Sufian Rais Mansuri and his brother Imran went for a swim in the Varna river at Chimbipada in Bhiwandi on Wednesday and drowned. Their bodies were fished out in the evening. She did not provide details of the other two latest deaths in rain-related incidents.
A road at Moroshi in Murbad town was closed for traffic after a boulder rolled down and fell on it. The boulder was removed in the evening and traffic on the road subsequently restored, the official said. A bridge at Kalyan has been closed for traffic due to flooding, she added.
Meanwhile, the district administration has put on alert residents of Ambernath and Kalyan towns in view of the Ulhas river crossing the danger mark. An official release issued in the evening said on account of constant rains in the last few days, the Ulhas river has crossed the danger mark in Ambernath.
As a result, Ulhas river banks in Badlapur, Ambernath, Ulhasnagar and Kalyan are likely to be flooded, the release stated. The district administration has declared a holiday on Thursday and Friday for school students up to HSC (Class 12), said another release stated.
A boulder crashed on a bypass road between Panvel and Thane amid heavy rainfall, a civic official said. No one was injured in the incident that took place on Mumbra bypass road around 11.30 am, said Avinash Sawant, chief of the regional disaster management cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).
The civic body said Thane city will receive less water supply in the next three to four days.As per a release issued by the TMC, the Bhatsa river had swelled due to heavy rainfall this month, as a result of which a lot of silt and dirt has got collected in the jackwell, affecting the flow.
This problem has affected the water supply, it said.
