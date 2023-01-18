Weather News: Delhi Shivers Under Cold Wave for Third Consecutive Day; Heavy Snowfall Likely in Shimla in Coming Week

Weather Updates: Delhi continued to shiver under the extreme cold wave condition for the third consecutive day on Wednesday. The situation is however predicted to improve from Thursday and the mercury level will go up mainly under the influence of western disturbance, the IMD has predicted.

The minimum temperature is around 3-degree celsius today, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD), slightly higher than the 2.4 degrees recorded yesterday.

The cold wave conditions would decrease in intensity from Thursday under the influence of two western disturbances that are likely to affect the region in quick succession. Light rain is also expected in the city on January 19.

“The sky will remain partly cloudy and layers of fog will convert the city in the morning. Towards night, the city will experience light rain or drizzle, " the Met department said.

Meanwhile, several flights have been delayed due to fog and low visibility in the national capital.

Track the Latest Updates Here:

Drop in Temperature in Shimla, Predicts IMD

There will be heavy snowfall in Shimla & other parts of the state in the coming week. Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti recorded the lowest min temperature of -11 degrees Celsius. There will be a drop in temperature in the coming days, said S Paul, Director, IMD, Shimla.

People Take Refuge in Night Shelter to Get Respite from Cold Wave

People take refuge at a night shelter in the Yamuna Bazar area as cold wave continues in the national capital Blankets, beds, hot water is available here. We provide tea, snacks & meals to people who stay here, says Vimal, caretaker.

6 Trains Delayed Due to Fog

6 trains running late in the Northern Railway region due to fog, says Indian Railways.

Delhi Likely to See Night Drizzle Tomorrow

The IMD also predicted rain and a hailstorm with winds gusting up to 50 kilometres per hour in the national capital and neighbouring regions in next week. According to weather experts, an active western disturbance, which brings winter rain, is very likely to affect northwest India from January 21 to 25. “Under its influence, light to moderate hailstorm was likely at isolated places over Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan on January 23 and 24," IMD said. Delhi has not recorded any rainfall this winter season so far.

