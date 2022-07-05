Weather News LIVE Updates: Heavy Rain Alert in Mumbai Till July 8, NDRF Teams In, Showers Expected in Delhi; Manipur Landslide Toll at 47

Following heavy rainfall since Sunday, several rivers in Konkan coast have been flowing above danger mark, especially in Ratnagiri district which has led to flooding in low-lying areas, NDRF had been deployed for rescue on Monday.

Jagbudi Vashishthi, Shashtri, Sonavi, Kajali, Kodavali, Muchkundi and Bavnadi rivers have been flowing above their respective danger marks since Monday. Jagabudi river in Khed tehsil had been flowing above danger mark, residents were told to evacuate.

“Under the influence of formation of low pressure area and intensification of monsoon flow, the west coast is expected to receive heavy rainfall, hence, alert may be kept for the rise in river water levels of sub-basins of Vashishthi and Terekhol Tillari in Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts," an advisory from the Central Water Commission (CWC) said.

The CWC has issued a warning for the entire Konkan belt stating that due to continuous rainfall scenario, surface flow has increased over the region, hence more alert has to be kept in these districts.