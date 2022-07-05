Weather News LIVE Updates: Heavy Rain Alert in Mumbai Till July 8, NDRF Teams In, Showers Expected in Delhi; Manipur Landslide Toll at 47

The death toll in the massive landslide that struck a railway construction camp at Tupul in Manipur’s Noney district rose to 47 on Monday as five more bodies were retrieved from under the debris on the fifth day of the search and rescue operations, officials said.
In Assam, meanwhile, the flood situation improved on Monday as the number of affected people declined to nearly 14 lakh from the previous day’s 18. Read More
During the next 24 hours, Jammu and Kashmir is likely to experience mostly clear to partly cloudy weather, according to the Meteorological (MeT) department.
“Weather is likely to remain mainly clear to partly cloudy in J&K. Light rain is expected from Tuesday that will break the current heat wave in the Valley", an official of the MeT department said.
Srinagar recorded 24 degrees , Leh recorded 16.2 degrees, Jammu recorded 26.6 degrees the minimum temperature on Monday morning.
The IMD has issued heavy rain alert for many areas on the Western coast which include Mumbai, Thane, Ratnagiri among some.
Waterlogging at Khandeshwar Railway Station amid heavy rains in Navi Mumbai as commuters wade through waterlogged streets.
On Monday, the national capital experienced sultry weather, but rain from the previous day washed away many pollutants, making the air quality ‘satisfactory’.
According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast for Monday, there will be a generally cloudy sky and light rain. For Tuesday and Wednesday, it is forecast to rain moderately and heavily.
An air quality index between 0 to 50 is considered ‘good’; 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’; 101 and 200 ‘moderate’; 201 and 300 ‘poor’; 301 and 400 ‘very poor’ and an AQI over 401 is considered ‘severe’.
At 2.00 p.m, the AQI at Anand Vihar in east Delhi was 125, Ashok Vihar in north Delhi was 121, Jahangirpuri in northeast Delhi 128, R K Puram in south Delhi 81, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
Following heavy rainfall since Sunday, several rivers in Konkan coast have been flowing above danger mark, especially in Ratnagiri district which has led to flooding in low-lying areas, NDRF had been deployed for rescue on Monday.
Jagbudi Vashishthi, Shashtri, Sonavi, Kajali, Kodavali, Muchkundi and Bavnadi rivers have been flowing above their respective danger marks since Monday. Jagabudi river in Khed tehsil had been flowing above danger mark, residents were told to evacuate.
“Under the influence of formation of low pressure area and intensification of monsoon flow, the west coast is expected to receive heavy rainfall, hence, alert may be kept for the rise in river water levels of sub-basins of Vashishthi and Terekhol Tillari in Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts," an advisory from the Central Water Commission (CWC) said.
The CWC has issued a warning for the entire Konkan belt stating that due to continuous rainfall scenario, surface flow has increased over the region, hence more alert has to be kept in these districts.
Heavy to very heavy rainfall predicted in MP, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala by the IMD. They also predicted isolated to scattered rainfall over rest parts of the country
There are strong westerly winds along the west coast in the lower tropospheric levels, The monsoon trough is south of its normal position at this time of the year. , IMD bulletin said.
“The low pressure area over north Chhattisgarh and neighbourhood now lies over north Chhattisgarh and adjoining northeast Madhya Pradesh and the associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 5.8 kms above mean sea level, tilting southwestwards with height," it said.
The IMD also predicted scattered rainfall over the other parts of the country.
In other news, a heavy rain alert has been sounded for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Beed, Latur, Jalna, Parbhani and several other areas in Maharashtra till July 8, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.
Coming to the northern side, hot and humid weather conditions prevailed in the Delhi on Monday with the maximum temperature settling at 36.8 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year. The minimum temperature was recorded at 27.4 degrees Celsius, which is also normal for this time of the year. Humidity levels, however, oscillated between 62 per cent and 89 per cent.
The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Tuesday and an orange alert for Wednesday in Delhi, warning of moderate to heavy rain or thundershowers.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.