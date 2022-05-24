Weather News LIVE: Delhi Sees Coolest May Day in 18 Yrs as Rain Brings Mercury Down; Kedarnath Yatra Stopped Amid Bad Weather

Another spell of thunderstorm and heavy rain at night after the first long stretch of downpour that Delhi and NCR received early morning on Monday gave residents the much needed respite from the sweltering heat and made it the coolest May day in 18 years.

Delhiites woke up to thunderstorm and rain on Monday morning, and the national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 17.2 degrees Celsius, nine notches below the season’s average.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), intense heatwave conditions are unlikely to hit the national capital at least for another six days. The morning weather conditions were caused due to a western disturbance affecting northwest India. There was moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied with strong gusty winds blowing at 80 kmph.

This, however, led to power cuts in parts of Delhi-NCR and affected road and air traffic. While the Delhi airport was crowded as several flights were delayed and some were cancelled due to bad weather, uprooted trees and waterlogging caused traffic snarls in some areas of Delhi-NCR.

In other news, the flood situation in Assam has deteriorated with six more persons, including two children, losing their lives and nearly 7.2 lakh people coming under the impact of the deluge across 22 districts. According to the daily flood report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on Monday, four persons drowned in Kampur revenue circle of Nagaon district.

One person at Doboka in Hojai district and a child at Silchar in Cachar, too, died due to the flood, it said on Sunday. The death toll due to the flood and landslides this year has now gone up to 24 across Assam.

Kedarnath yatra suspended amid heavy rains

Meanwhile, the Kedarnath yatra was suspended amid heavy rains on Monday with devotees en route to the shrine halted at various places between Gaurikund and Kedarnath, an official said. Conscious of the 2013 Kedarnath deluge tragedy, the Rudraprayag district administration appealed to pilgrims to stay put at their respective stations till the weather improves, he said.

The Rudraprayag district magistrate said the people who had already worshipped at the Lord Shiva’s temple in Kedarnath by Monday morning were stopped from undertaking their return journey. Similarly, the people readying themselves to proceed to Kedarnath from its base camp Gaurikund were stopped from undertaking the onward journey to the shrine, he said.

