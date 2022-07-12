Weather News LIVE Updates: 7 Dead in Gujarat Rains, Alert Sounded in Maha, K'taka, Himachal Dists; T'gana Schools Shut Amid Heavy Downpour

At least 63 people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents in Gujarat since June 1. Of the total deaths, 33 took place due to lightning strikes.

At least eight were killed due to wall collapses, 16 to drownings, five to fall of trees and one death was reported due to power pole collapse, the state Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Rajendra Trivedi said on Monday.

A total of 10,674 citizens from Anand, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Kutch, Porbandar, Chhotaudepur, Tapi, Navsari, Valsad, Narmada and Vadodara districts were relocated by the administration; out of which 6,853 have returned home while approximately 3,821 are at the shelter homes provided by the government.