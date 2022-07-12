Weather News LIVE Updates: 7 Dead in Gujarat Rains, Alert Sounded in Maha, K'taka, Himachal Dists; T'gana Schools Shut Amid Heavy Downpour

At least seven people have lost their lives as heavy rains pounded several parts of south and central Gujarat districts, leading to flood-like situation in many areas while over 9,000 people were relocated and 468 were rescued.
In south Gujarat, Dang, Navsari, Tapi, and Valsad districts were affected while the rain-hit districts in Central Gujarat are Panchmahal, Chhota Udepur, and Kheda. Read More
At least 63 people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents in Gujarat since June 1. Of the total deaths, 33 took place due to lightning strikes.
At least eight were killed due to wall collapses, 16 to drownings, five to fall of trees and one death was reported due to power pole collapse, the state Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Rajendra Trivedi said on Monday.
A total of 10,674 citizens from Anand, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Kutch, Porbandar, Chhotaudepur, Tapi, Navsari, Valsad, Narmada and Vadodara districts were relocated by the administration; out of which 6,853 have returned home while approximately 3,821 are at the shelter homes provided by the government.
Meteorological Dept Director Dr Manorama Mohanty said that for next 5 days, light to moderate rainfall is expected in entire Gujarat, while extremely heavy rainfall is expected in many districts of South Gujarat, Saurashtra & Kutch. She added that the intensity of rainfall will reduce by July 15.
The local weather office in Himachal Pradesh has issued a yellow warning for heavy rainfall, thunderstorm and lightning at lower and middle hills for the next three days.
The weather department has also advised farmers to take precautions and avoid going to fields, stay away from tall trees or other objects and reschedule spraying of insecticides, reports said, adding that the farmers have been advised to make proper drainage channels for vegetable crops to avoid stagnation of water.
Heavy rain overnight brought life to a standstill in Telangana on Monday as ponds, lakes, streams, rivers, and reservoirs overflowed causing flooding in downstream areas. The sub-collector of Bhadrachalam issued a flood alert for the Godavari in the morning as the water level in the river reached 48 feet at 6:10 am, reports said.
Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday had declared a three-day holiday for educational institutions in the wake of heavy rains in the state.
“Forecast indicates further rise. All the flood duty officers take action as per the Godavari flood manual," states the sub-collector’s alert.
The IMD had on Saturday issued a red alert, warning of heavy rains across Telangana.
As rains continue to pound Karnataka, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai will be touring the worst rain hit districts of Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu, Udupi and Uttara Kannada from Tuesday. Speaking to the media, CM Bommai said his tour is aimed at trying to understand the losses which have happened in these districts and take spot decisions.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a ‘red’ alert for seven Maharashtra districts, including Nashik where heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours is expected. Pune and Gadchiroli districts, too, have been witnessing downpour rains since the last few days.
Apar Nashik, the warning for ‘heavy to extremely heavy rains’ has been issued in Palghar, Ratnagiri, Raigad, Pune, Kolhapur and Gadchiroli.
As many as 83 people have died in rain-related incidents in Maharashtra between June 1 and July 10, the state disaster management authority said in a report on Monday. The report said 164 animals, too, have perished during the same period in rain-related incidents.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured Gujarat of all possible help from the Centre. While PM Modi dialed Gujarat CM on Monday to take stock of the situation in the state, Amit Shah also took to Twitter to inform that he spoke to the chief minister regarding the flood-like situation caused by heavy rains in various parts of Gujarat and assured all possible help from the Modi government.
While Mumbai received heavy downpour for four straight days last week, it has been witnessing light to moderate rainfall.
In other news, Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai will be touring touring the worst rain hit districts of Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu, Udupi and Uttara Kannada from Tuesday.
