Weather News LIVE Updates: 18 Dead in Rain Incidents in Gujarat, Maha & MP; Mumbai on Orange Alert, Intense Spell Likely, Delhi Showers Continue

Jharkhand Rains: Four people died in a mudslide that took place at an underpass construction site near Pradhankhanta railway station in Dhanbad, SSP Dhanbad said.

Some trains were also diverted/cancelled at night as agitation took place after the incident.

As per the Dhanbad division PRO, the line is now clear and train services have resumed on the route (Pradhankhanta- Dhanbad- Gaya route).