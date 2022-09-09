Weather News LIVE Updates: Heavy Rain Likely in Mumbai, Thane for 5 Days; 4-yr-old Swept Away in Drain

The Bengaluru flood crisis has given an opportunity to Karnataka’s political leaders to score brownie points ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections in the state. The ruling BJP as well as the Opposition Congress leaders are going on boat rides, campaigning against each other. Opposition leader Siddaramaiah and Home Minister Araga Jnanendra paid a visit to flood-hit areas of the city on Thursday. They took to boats to reach destinations in the flood-hit areas. Jnanendra said that at times of a crisis, politics should not be done.
A four-year-old boy drowned on the waterlogged street at Bhaskar Nagar in Kalwa, Thane on Thursday evening due to a heavy downpour, Hindustan Times reported. As per the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), the search operation to find the boy, Aditya Maurya, is on as they suspect he might have been swept away into nullah due to heavy waterlogging in the locality.
Jharkhand may receive another spell of heavy rain from September 11 owing to a low pressure area that has formed over the Bay of Bengal, a weather official said on Thursday. This will be the sixth such system formed over the Bay of Bengal during the entire monsoon season beginning on June 1.
Owing to the system, light to moderate rainfall is likely to take place in most parts of the state on September 11 and 12. “Heavy rain is likely in a few places in southeastern, northern and central Jharkhand. The major impact will be in East Singhbhum, West Singhbhum and Saraikela-Kharswan districts," an official said.
A low pressure system formed over west central Bay of Bengal is likely to bring heavy rains in Odisha and south Bengal, the Met department said on Thursday. The system is very likely to become more marked during the next two days and adjoining north west Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh - south Odisha coasts, it said.
Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea during this period as squally weather is likely to prevail in northwest Bay of Bengal with wind speed of over 45 kmph, the Met office said. It warned of heavy to very heavy rain of 70-200 mm at some places in Koraput, Kandhamal, Gajapati, and Ganjam districts of Odisha on Friday and issued an orange warning of torrential rain in many of its over the next two days.
According to the bulletin issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai, “thunderstorms accompanied with lightning, gusty winds and heavy rainfall expected on September 7 and 8, heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places on Sept 9, 10, 11."
The IMD on Thursday predicted heavy to very heavy rains in coastal and central parts of Maharashtra over the weekend, an official said. The forecast said isolated areas in coastal districts such as Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg will receive heavy to very heavy rains from Friday till Sunday. Madhya Maharashtra will continue to receive light showers on Friday, though the spells might intensify through the weekend in districts such as Pune and Satara, the official said. Parts of Marathwada and Vidarbha will continue to receive showers till Sunday, the IMD forecast added.
BMRDA, the agency is created for the purposes of planning, coordinating and supervising the proper and orderly development of the area within the Bangalore Metropolitan Region and allied matters. The agency is headed by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Katyayini Chamaraj, Executive Trustee, Civic Bengaluru, voluntary citizens’ initiative talking to IANS stated: “BMRDA does structure planning for Bengaluru Metropolitan Region. Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) has to come out with a plan with adherence to the structural plan of BMRDA.
“But, BDA is developing its own master plan which is remaining only on paper. The government proudly announces it will regularize illegal constructions and mobilise Rs 1,000 crore revenues. What does it indicate?"
Heavy rains lashed Mumbai on Thursday evening, affecting road and rail traffic in some parts of the metropolis, civic officials said. Adjoining Thane was also lashed by heavy showers, leaving several areas water-logged and affecting train services for nearly an hour. Heavy rains saw water accumulating for a brief time at Byculla, Dadar and Sion stations as well as the Diva to Thane stretch, which led to delay in services in the Central Railway’s main line, another official said. “Main Line (Mumbai CSMT-Kalyan/Karjat/Kasara corridors) local trains were running late by 20 to 55 minutes due to very heavy rain," Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer, Central Railway (CR), told PTI.
Weather LIVE Updates: Heavy rains lashed Mumbai and its adjoining areas on Thursday evening, disrupting road traffic and suburban train services on the Central Railway (CR)’s Main Line due to water-logging on tracks, while four persons were injured in two wall collapse incidents and a boy was washed away in Thane city, said officials.
The rains started at around 4:30pm in several parts of Mumbai, with the downpour getting intense between 5pm and 6pm, leading to some spots getting more than 50 millimetres (mm) in the one-hour period, a civic official said.
Some areas in north Mumbai witnessed 60 to 90 mm rainfall in a couple of hours, they said.
“The area under S (civic) Ward received 51 mm rainfall between 5pm and 6pm, while F South ward got 35 mm. The area near the Building Proposal office received 45 mm. The area around Bhandup Complex got 42 mm and Gavanpada in Mulund (East) witnessed 34 mm rainfall,” he said. The CR’s Main Line bore the brunt of the downpour, causing hardship to commuters during the evening rush hours.
A disaster management department officer said train services on the Central Railway were stopped between 7.50 pm and 8.20 pm due to water-logging on tracks at Kalwa and Thane stations. Suburban services on the busy corridor were crippled in the night due to water-logging on tracks in Thane and Diva sections and decoupling of a goods train near Titwala station, Railway officials said.
Services between Mumbai CSMT-Khopoli and Mumbai CSMT-Kasara sections, on both fast and slow corridors, were thrown out of gear for a few hours, they said. According to the officials, rainwater accumulated on rail tracks at Kalwa in Thane district.
Due to track inundation, train services on fast line were completely stopped for sometime, while those on slow line were delayed. Apart from Kalwa, water-logging was also reported from low-lying areas in Dadar, Parel, Sion, Nahur, Byculla (all Mumbai) and Thane station. However, water level receded after rains stopped, the officials said.
“Main Line (Mumbai CSMT-Kalyan/Karjat/Kasara corridors) local trains were running late by 20 to 55 minutes due to very heavy rain,” Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer, Central Railway (CR) said.
Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here