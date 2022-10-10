Weather News LIVE Updates: Noida, Gzb Schools Shut, 1 Dead in Roof Collapse in Delhi Amid Record Rain; 9 Killed Across UP

Last Updated: October 10, 2022, 07:43 IST
New Delhi, India
Weather News LIVE Updates: Heavy rains pounded Delhi-NCR and parts of Uttar Pradesh for a third consecutive day on Sunday. One person died and several were injured in a building collapse near Delhi’s Lahori gate. Rescue efforts for those trapped under debris are on. Read More
Delhi, with 74 mm of rainfall till 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, recorded its second highest precipitation in 24 hours in October since 2007, according to IMD data.
Six children drowned in a pond in a village that got filled with water during incessant rain in Sector 111 of Gurugram. Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Nishant Yadav said that all children were aged between 8-13 years. He urged the people to inform if any other child is missing. The official said that if need, the pond will be combed again.
The DC said Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each for the families of the deceased.
In Ghaziabad, a 90-year-old woman was killed after a house collapsed due to rains, police said. The incident occurred at around 11 am on Sunday.
In Gorakhpur, two persons were killed when a boat capsized in Rapti river. The deceased were identified as Baliram Singh and Brijesh Yadav, said A K Singh, Superintendent of Police, Gorakhpur (South), as per PTI.
Heavy rains lashed several parts of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, claiming at least nine lives in separate incidents.
Cities including Lucknow, Noida, Gaziabad, Kanpur and Agra shut schools for all children up to class XII owing to a warning of heavy rainfall issued by the weather department for Oct 10. The state has already been witnessing incessant rainfalls in the past few days.
A house collapsed near the Lahori gate of Delhi on Sunday night following heavy rains. “It was a two-storey building and was in a dilapidated condition. Many people got injured. 10 people have been admitted to LNJP hospital. A 4-year-old girl has died. Rescue operation is underway. 5 teams of NDRF are present at the spot," Shweta Chauhan, DCP, Central dist, Delhi told ANI.
Meanwhile, schools in several cities in Uttar Pradesh, including Noida, Lucknow, Kanpur, Ghaziabad and Agra were shut for Monday following heavy rains. At least nine people were killed in separate rain-related incidents across Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. IMD officials have issued forecast of more rains across the state in the next 24 hours.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted rains to continue in Delhi-NCR until October 12. Delhi recorded the second-highest rainfall in 24 hours in October since 2007, bringing the day-night temperature margin to a record low of ten degrees Celsius and the air quality to ‘satisfactory’ levels.
