Weather News LIVE Updates: Noida, Gzb Schools Shut, 1 Dead in Roof Collapse in Delhi Amid Record Rain; 9 Killed Across UP

Six children drowned in a pond in a village that got filled with water during incessant rain in Sector 111 of Gurugram. Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Nishant Yadav said that all children were aged between 8-13 years. He urged the people to inform if any other child is missing. The official said that if need, the pond will be combed again.

The DC said Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each for the families of the deceased.