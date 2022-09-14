Weather News LIVE Updates: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for Mumbai from September 14 to 16 on Tuesday. Heavy rains lashed parts of the city on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday leading to waterlogging in parts. Read More
News18 has learnt that the state government has chalked out a road map for the demolition drive to ensure that drains are built without the encroachment removal drive damaging Government’s image in an election year.
The government has decided to go after big villas and tech parks first before demolishing small houses. READ MORE
As the BBMP continues its demolition drive to raze illegal structures that have encroached upon stormwater drains, residents in Mahadevapura area, where the drive is taking place primarily, allege “bias against the poor", as per Hindustan Times.
The state government, in response, said instructions to “unsparingly demolish (illegal) structures" have been given.
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday assured the government will ensure a time-bound completion of the stormwater drain work that is underway across the city and provide more funds for this purpose, adding that they would work without break for this.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday warned of “moderate flash flood risk" in the next 24 hours in a few areas in the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra. READ MORE
Several rivers in Karnataka are in spate once again following heavy rains in their catchment areas as well as in the upstream in the neighbouring Maharashtra, officials said on Tuesday.
Krishna, Bhadra, Tunga, Bhima, Ghataprabha, Malaprabha, Markandeya Hiranyakeshi and several other small rivers and rivulets are “swollen and flowing dangerously", as per sources.
Parts of Odisha on Tuesday witnessed intense rainfall due to a monsoon surge even as the intensity of a depression has gradually declined across the state, a meteorological department official said. The rain will continue till Wednesday morning, he said, as per PTI.
Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here