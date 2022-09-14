Home / News / India / Weather News LIVE Updates: Overnight Rains Lash Mumbai, Yellow Alert Issued; Bengaluru Demolition Drive Underway, Residents Allege Bias
Live now

Weather News LIVE Updates: Overnight Rains Lash Mumbai, Yellow Alert Issued; Bengaluru Demolition Drive Underway, Residents Allege Bias

Weather News LIVE Updates: Yellow alert issued in Mumbai by IMD as heavy rains and waterlogging continue in parts, Bengaluru's anti-encroachment drive continues

News18.com |
All India // Updated: September 14, 2022, 08:03 IST
Advertisement

Weather News LIVE Updates: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for Mumbai from September 14 to 16 on Tuesday. Heavy rains lashed parts of the city on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday leading to waterlogging in parts. Read More

Sep 14, 2022 08:03 IST

WATCH | Waterlogging Persists in Mumbai's Sion Due to Incessant Rainfall

Sep 14, 2022 07:44 IST

Bengaluru Demolition Drive: State Govt Chalks Out Roadmap

News18 has learnt that the state government has chalked out a road map for the demolition drive to ensure that drains are built without the encroachment removal drive damaging Government’s image in an election year.

The government has decided to go after big villas and tech parks first before demolishing small houses. READ MORE

Advertisement
Sep 14, 2022 07:41 IST

Bengaluru Residents Allege Bias in Demolition Drive

As the BBMP continues its demolition drive to raze illegal structures that have encroached upon stormwater drains, residents in Mahadevapura area, where the drive is taking place primarily, allege “bias against the poor", as per Hindustan Times.

The state government, in response, said instructions to “unsparingly demolish (illegal) structures" have been given.

Sep 14, 2022 07:38 IST

Bengaluru Waterlogging: Karnataka CM Assures Time-bound Completion of Stormwater Drain Work

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday assured the government will ensure a time-bound completion of the stormwater drain work that is underway across the city and provide more funds for this purpose, adding that they would work without break for this.

Sep 14, 2022 07:35 IST

IMD Warns of Moderate Risk of Flash Floods in Vidarbha

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday warned of “moderate flash flood risk" in the next 24 hours in a few areas in the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra. READ MORE

Sep 14, 2022 07:33 IST

After Heavy Rains, Several Rivers in Spate in Karnataka

Several rivers in Karnataka are in spate once again following heavy rains in their catchment areas as well as in the upstream in the neighbouring Maharashtra, officials said on Tuesday.

Krishna, Bhadra, Tunga, Bhima, Ghataprabha, Malaprabha, Markandeya Hiranyakeshi and several other small rivers and rivulets are “swollen and flowing dangerously", as per sources.

Advertisement
Sep 14, 2022 07:32 IST

Burn Unit of J'khand Hospital Flooded After Heavy Rain

Sep 14, 2022 07:31 IST

Continuous Heavy Rain in Andhra Pradesh Leads to Severe Waterlogging in Parts

Sep 14, 2022 07:30 IST

Intense Rainfall in Odisha Due to Monsoon Surge

Parts of Odisha on Tuesday witnessed intense rainfall due to a monsoon surge even as the intensity of a depression has gradually declined across the state, a meteorological department official said. The rain will continue till Wednesday morning, he said, as per PTI.

Sep 14, 2022 07:29 IST

Waterlogging Persists in Mumbai's Sion

Sep 14, 2022 07:27 IST

IMD Issues Yellow Alert in Mumbai

Read more

Bengaluru’s civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) continued its anti-encroachment drive on Tuesday to demolish structures on stormwater drains for the second day in Mahadevapura zone. Residents alleged “bias against the poor” during the demolition, which the state government denied.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here