Weather News LIVE Updates: Heavy Showers Forecasted in Kerala, Moderate Rains in Chennai; Flood Situation in Parts of K'taka Still 'Grim'

A vigorous southwest monsoon has led to light to moderate rainfall throughout Hyderabad on Friday. The IMD has forecasted that the city will likely receive more rain over the weekend.
Issuing an orange alert, the weather department predicted a generally cloudy sky with moderate to heavy rain/thundershowers till Sunday in Hyderabad.
The Kharif crop sowing is marginally lower in terms of acreage compared to last year, news agency IANS reported citing a report by Bank of Baroda.
“Deficient rains in parts of the Gangetic belt has impacted acreage of rice and pulses. The dip in sowing activity has also prompted the government to curtail export of rice and needs further monitoring, with IMD (Indian Meteorological Department) predicting likelihood of extended seasonal showers before the withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon," the report notes.
For the week ending on Sep 2, 2022, overall kharif sown area has fallen by 1.3 per cent compared with last year. Sown area of rice and pulses have declined by 5.6 per cent and 4.4 per cent respectively.
According to Bank of Baroda, within pulses, Arhar (2.7 per cent), Urad (1.6 per cent) and Moong (1.4 per cent) have registered a significant drop in acreage.
The flood situation remained grim in certain parts of north Karnataka following torrential rains. Many rivers, rivulets and streams were in spate on Friday as water was released from the Tungabhadra Dam, news agency PTI reported quoting sources.
According to sources, water-level rose in Hirehalla rivulet, trapping five farmers on an island in Koluru village. The farmers had gone to remove the pump-set when suddenly the water-level increased and they got marooned. Soon, the others informed the police, which sent a team from the fire and emergency services.The team rescued the five and brought them to the safety.
In Vijayapura district, a bridge was washed away and some villagers went there after learning that it had developed cracks and may not withstand the flow in the Sogli rivulet.The bridge was connecting Sogli with Mookihal in Taalikote Taluk.
Reports said onions grown in a large swathe of land in the Bagalkote district were washed away due to floods.In Yadgir, farmers got emotional before the Central team which went to inspect and prepare a report on the rain-related damage. The farmers showed to the team the damaged crops.
Flood flow has slowly increased at Prakasam Barrage on river Krishna at Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh even as the first warning signal continued on Friday. The instant inflow and outflow at the barrage rose to 4.23 lakh cusecs at 8 pm yesterday, according to a report by news agency PTI.
The discharge at Dr K L Rao Sagar Pulichintala upstream the Prakasam Barrage was 4.20 lakh cusecs. From Srisailam reservoir, 4.41 lakh cusecs (cubic feet of water flow per second) has been discharged, while at Nagarjuna Sagar downstream 3.93 lakh cusecs was released, according to the Water Resources Information Management System data.
Krishna District Collector P Ranjit Basha directed the government machinery to be on high alert in view of the rising flood levels. He asked people not to go near the river course. Meanwhile, river Penna also continued to be in spate with increasing inflows due to continuing rains in the upper catchment areas in neighbouring Karnataka.
According To IMD, fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning is very likely over
Uttarakhand during the next 5 days.
According To IMD, fairly widespread/widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorms/lightning are very likely over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura till September 13.
The Weather Department said fairly widespread/widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning is very likely over Madhya Pradesh and Bihar on September 12 and 13 and over Marathwada, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat Region, Odisha, Konkan and Goa and Madhya Maharashtra during the next 5 days.
Isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely in Gangetic West Bengal on Sunday and Monday and in Gujarat Region till September 13.
After a year of intense and erratic patterns of rainfall, a study has found that the increasing depth and height of clouds across the country is one of the reasons behind the sharp and short rain spells.
The study, published by the Advanced Centre for Atmospheric Radar Research, Cochin University of Science and Technology concluded that rainfall, especially on the west coast of the country, was becoming more “convective." This essentially means that intense rain is being experienced by a particular region due to “deep thunder clouds, and the intensity of clouds." READ MORE
As incessant rains continue to inundate Maharashtra, the Indian Meteorological Department has predicted “moderate to heavy" with the possibility of “extremely heavy" rainfall in several parts in the next 24 hours.
Heavy showers with gusty winds are likely in Mumbai, and adjoining districts of Thane, Raigad, Palghar, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg on Friday. Similar weather conditions will continue till September 13, the Met department has further predicted. READ MORE
A roof of the amphitheatre structure in Ranmal lake premises in Jamnagar, Gujarat collapsed due to reverse wind pressure and heavy rain on Friday. No casualties were reported.
Following heavy rains that lashed Bengaluru early this week, about 126 lakes have overflowed in the city.
The tech city recorded the highest rainfall in the last 50 years causing inundation in tech corridors. The water from the lakes entered the roads, layouts and apartment basements.
The IMD said heavy rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Puri, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Khordha, Nayagarh, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack and Kendrapara over the next two days. Fishermen have been advised against venturing into the deep sea during this period.
The heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected to continue in the tech city till September 11, as per the latest forecast by India Meteorological Department (IMD).
According to the weather agency, a low-pressure area has also formed over the Bay of Bengal, due to which heavy rains and strong winds are predicted in certain parts of Kerala in the next few days.
Chennai and the suburbs are also “likely to receive light to moderate rainfall over some areas and skies may be partly cloudy. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 35°C and 27°C for the next 48 hours.”
While the woes of the common public, in many parts of southern and western India, are now not unknown with pictures and videos of people struggling to go to work through heavily inundated roads.
As per IMD, the monsoon trough runs south of its normal position and is likely to remain so during the next 4-5 days. Due to this, fairly widespread/widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning is very likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, North Interior Karnataka and Kerala and Mahe during till Sunday.
Heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning is also expected to lash over Telangana till September 12 and over Coastal Karnataka during the next 5 days.
Fairly widespread/widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning is also very likely over Gangetic West Bengal and Saurashtra, Kutch, Vidarbha and Jharkhand till September 13 and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal on September 12 and September 13.
