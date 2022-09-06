Weather News LIVE Updates: Flights Delayed, Schools Go Online, Drinking Water Supply Hit Amid Bengaluru Rains; Red Alert in 4 Kerala Dists

Bengaluru Rains LIVE Updates: Torrential overnight rains left India’s IT capital struggling on Monday as inundation and waterlogging threw life out of gear, leading to a public outpour of anger against alleged misgovernance and the powers that be. Read More
Tweeple don’t mince words. When an overnight downpour led to a deluge like situation in the country’s IT hub, Twitterati did not hold itself back and fired from all cylinders. From plain angst to quirky sarcasm or questioning the authorities, many Twitter users were at their creative best, some quipping “Bengaluru is Venice now" while some others rued the eroding green cover leading to new civic challenges. “Who needs a wonderla, a water amusement park when entire #bangalore can we be water park! Thanks for #bbmp , it takes lot of efforts and dedication to turn a city into a floating city!" a twitter user going by the name “anonymous!@Died_Democracy" said in a tweet.
It’s not just “nature’s fury", but rampant corruption, indiscriminate construction and disastrous engineering that has left Bengaluru to drown. Overnight rains in the past week have once again left India’s technology hub exposed and crumbling, with its 12 million residents left at the mercy of civic apathy. With boats hitting the streets instead of vehicles, the IT capital of the country is on the verge of sinking as a second cloudburst in a week has flooded the city. Roads have been inundated, with storms water drains overflowing, low-lying areas water-logged and several homes almost submerged as the deluge has nowhere to drain out. Vehicular movement has been brought to a standstill, and commuters advised to be cautious before stepping out.
The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has warned of water supply disruption in several areas of the city on Monday and Tuesday after heavy rains led to flood-like situation in several areas and caused major traffic jams. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said he has instructed officials to see to it that water is drained out from the inundated roads at the earliest. “There have been heavy rains in Bengaluru, I have spoken to the Commissioner (BBMP) and other officials. I have asked officials to depute two State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) teams to Mahdevapura and Bommanahalli zones in the city that have been worst affected, with boats and other equipment..also engineers are there," Bommai was quoted as saying by PTI. READ MORE
Bengaluru airport spokesperson said that flights have been slightly delayed on Tuesday after heavy rains and due to bad weather conditions.
A house collapsed in Karnataka’s Koppal due to heavy rainfall.
The Met office on Monday predicted heavy rain in Odisha over the next few days as a new low pressure is likely to form weeks after three such weather systems resulted in devastating floods in the state. A cyclonic circulation is likely to form over east-central Bay of Bengal around September 7. Under its influence, a low pressure is set to take shape over west-central Bay of Bengal during the subsequent 48 hours, it said. The Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre issued a yellow warning of heavy rain in some places across Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada and Nabarangpur districts on Tuesday. There can be torrential rain in parts of the state from Wednesday.
Torrential rains overnight brought the capital city of Bengaluru to its knees on Monday as several areas were inundated, and water-logging on roads including arterial ones hit traffic flow while boats and tractors were pressed into service in certain parts. With several lakes in the city overflowing and stormwater drains flooded, several low-lying areas bore the brunt, with water entering houses and affecting normal life. Water-logging in localities like Rainbow Drive layout and Sunny Brooks Layout on Sarjapur Road among others were to such extent that tractors and boats were used to ferry students and office goers in the morning.
As torrential downpour continues to create havoc in Bengaluru, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday night said the government has decided to release Rs 300 crore to manage the flood situation in the city. The chief minister chaired a meeting with senior ministers and officials in the night to take stock of the rain and flood situation in the state. The state government has decided to release Rs 600 crore to manage the rain and flood situation across the state. T0 restore damaged infrastructure like roads, electric poles, transformers, schools etc, Rs 300 crore has been kept for Bengaluru alone, Bommai said. He also pointed out that Rs 664 is already available with deputy commissioners of various districts, while separate Rs 500 crore has already been sanctioned for building infrastructure.
The India Meteorological Department has issued a Red alert for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts for Tuesday and an Orange alert in Alappuzha, Kottayam and Ernakulam districts. The weatherman has also issued an Orange alert for Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur indicating heavy rains on September 7, a day before Onam festival in the state. A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while orange alert means very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm of rain. A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 to 11 cm.
Two persons, including an eight-year-old child, died after being swept away in a flash flood at Mankayam waterfalls in Palode near here, police said on Monday. Both were part of a group that was caught in the flash flood that occurred on Sunday evening. “A group of 10 people had reached the area to attend a wedding. They tried to visit Brimur forest area but it was closed for public. So they visited the place where the incident took place. While eight persons of the group held on to a rock the other two were washed away," a police officer told PTI. The body of the girl child was recovered on Sunday night itself, but the rescue team retrieved the other one today.
Many schools and educational institutes have shifted to online classes. Bangalore schools will remain closed on Tuesday for offline classes as the city continues to witness heavy rains.
Water-logging in localities like Rainbow Drive layout, Sunny Brooks Layout, some areas on Sarjapur Road were to such an extent that tractors and boats were used to ferry students and office goers in the morning. Rains have battered many parts of the city like Whitefield, Indiranagar, Kengeri, R R Nagar, Bommanahalli, Marathalli, and Mahadevapura.
The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has warned of water supply disruption in several areas of the city for today and tomorrow. It has arranged temporary tankers free of cost. These will be supplied to areas where water supply through taps has been suspended.
While several areas on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) that houses some of the IT companies, were affected by rains and flooding, some firms were forced to ask their employees to work from home. Most parts of the ORR resembled lakes, affecting the movement of vehicular traffic. Office goers and the general public pushing their two wheelers in knee deep water was a common sight, even as a resident rued the ‘plight’ of ORR.
Ambulances got stuck in traffic jams at various places. Many people took to Twitter to air their grievances, with a short video showing air passengers wading through ankle-deep water in what seemed to be the city airport’s entrance.
IT industry veteran Mohan Das Pai uploaded a video on Twitter, titled “Pls see in Bengaluru,” that showed a man dressed up as Lord Ganesh and wading through near knee-deep water, even as traffic was seen crawling in the background. One Twitter user said he was stuck for five hours at ORR.
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said two State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams were being sent to Mahdevapura and Bommanahalli zones in the city that have been worst affected. “There have been heavy rains in Bengaluru, I have spoken to the Commissioner (BBMP) and other officials. I have asked officials to depute two SDRF teams to Mahdevapura and Bommanahalli zones in the city that have been worst affected, with boats and other equipment..also engineers are there.”
