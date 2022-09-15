Weather News LIVE Updates: Traffic, Waterlogging Once Again in Bengaluru as Rain Hits, Demolition Drive Continues; Orange Alert in Mumbai

Weather News LIVE Updates: Even as Bengaluru recovers from severe waterlogging caused by heavy rains last week, showers lashed the city again, causing traffic snarls and waterlogging in Ecospace Junction. Meanwhile, the BBMP’s demolition drive continued in the city to raze structures illegally built over stormwater drains.

An orange alert was issued in Mumbai and Thane by the IMD on Tuesday for September 15, which indicates there will likely be heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places.

