Home / News / India / Weather News LIVE Updates: Traffic, Waterlogging Once Again in Bengaluru as Rain Hits, Demolition Drive Continues; Orange Alert in Mumbai
Live now

Weather News LIVE Updates: Traffic, Waterlogging Once Again in Bengaluru as Rain Hits, Demolition Drive Continues; Orange Alert in Mumbai

Weather News LIVE Updates: Rains lash Bengaluru again, traffic snarls in Ecospace Junction, IMD issues orange alert in Mumbai and Thane

A Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) bulldozer demolishes an illegal structure built on stormwater drain in Munnekolala area, which was recently flooded due to heavy rains, in Bengaluru, on September 13. (PTI Photo)
News18.com |
New Delhi, India // Updated: September 15, 2022, 07:41 IST
Advertisement
Read More
Sep 15, 2022 07:41 IST

Dead Fish Found Floating in Bengaluru's Haralur Lake as Toxic Waste Flows In

Sep 15, 2022 07:39 IST

Heavy Rainfall Likely over Madhya Pradesh

The IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in parts of Madhya Pradesh for Thursday

Advertisement
Sep 15, 2022 07:37 IST

Very Heavy Rainfall over UP, Uttarakhand Predicted by IMD

Very heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning likely over Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh during 14-16 September, the IMD predicts.

Sep 15, 2022 07:36 IST

Traffic Snarls at Ecospace Junction in Bengaluru as Rain, Waterlogging Hit

Rains on Wednesday evening in the city led to waterlogging and a long traffic jam in Ecospace Junction, as per Indian Express.

Sep 15, 2022 07:35 IST

Orange Alert in Mumbai, Heavy Rain Expected

An orange alert has been issued for Mumbai and Thane for September 15, which indicates there will likely be heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places. The alert was issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday.

Sep 15, 2022 07:33 IST

Light to Moderate Rains Likely in Bengaluru

The IMD predicted on Wednesday that the city would witness spells of light to moderate rains for the next 24 hours

Advertisement
Sep 15, 2022 07:32 IST

Bengaluru Demolition Drive in Mahadevapura Zone Continues

The BBMP continued its anti-encroachment drive on Wednesday and demolished several structures in the city’s Mahadevapura zone.

According to Chief Engineer, Mahadvepura, while demolition work is complete in the Papaiah teddy layout, 50 per cent of the work is left in Challaghatta and 25 percent in Shantiniketan layout and Vagdevi layout, the Indian Express reports.

Sep 15, 2022 07:29 IST

Heavy Rainfall Likely in Parts of Rajasthan

Heavy rain is likely in several parts of Rajasthan during the next 48 hours due to a low pressure area that has developed over Madhya Pradesh, the meteorological department said on Wednesday. There is also a possibility of very heavy rain at isolated places on Wednesday and Thursday, it said.

Sep 15, 2022 07:28 IST

Moderate Rains, Gusty Winds in Delhi Bring Relief

A fresh spell of rain and winds gusting up to 40 km per hour provided relief from sultry weather in Delhi on Wednesday. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), moderate precipitation is likely on Thursday.

Sep 15, 2022 07:26 IST

Water Level in Jharkhand's Patratu Dam Over Danger Level due to Heavy Rainfall

Water level at the Patratu dam near Patratu Thermal Power Station (PTPS) in Jharkhand’s Ramgarh district has risen above the danger level due to heavy rainfall, an official said on Wednesday. The development prompted the authorities to open two more gates to bring down the water level.

Read more

Weather News LIVE Updates: Even as Bengaluru recovers from severe waterlogging caused by heavy rains last week, showers lashed the city again, causing traffic snarls and waterlogging in Ecospace Junction. Meanwhile, the BBMP’s demolition drive continued in the city to raze structures illegally built over stormwater drains.

An orange alert was issued in Mumbai and Thane by the IMD on Tuesday for September 15, which indicates there will likely be heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here