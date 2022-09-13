Weather News LIVE Updates: Waterlogging in Mumbai's Sion, Yellow Alert Issued Till Sept 15; Rain Lashes Parts of Delhi, West Bengal

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Monday directed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to alert Collectors and SPs of all the districts of the Godavari river catchment area, following incessant heavy rains in the upper riparian region.

An official release from Rao’s office said as the water flow in Godavari has crossed nine lakh cusecs, the Chief Minister has instructed the officials concerned to set up a control room in the secretariat and monitor the situation periodically.