Weather News Updates: Monsoon Covers Entire Country; Army Reconstructs Bridge for Amarnath Pilgrims on Baltal Route Overnight

With parts of Rajasthan and Gujarat received their first seasonal rains on Friday, southwest monsoon has now covered the entire country, six days before its normal date. The Monsoon had set over Kerala on May 29, three days ahead of the normal date of June 1.

“Southwest monsoon has covered the entire country on Saturday, six days before the normal date of July 8," the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday. Parts of western Rajasthan and north Gujarat, which were yet to receive monsoon rains, received their first showers on Friday.

While the country has recorded a rainfall deficit of five per cent as on Saturday, the IMD has predicted rainfall average for the country as a whole is most likely to be normal at 94 per cent to 106 per cent of the LPA for the month of July.

Gujarat has received 37 per cent deficient rains than the long period average (LPA) till July 2, followed by Odisha (-34 per cent), Maharashtra (-25 per cent), Chhattisgarh (-25 per cent) and Madhya Pradesh (-15 per cent). Rajasthan has received 33 per cent excess rains than the LPA. The LPA for July, based on the rainfall data from 1971-2020, is about 280.4 mm.

Latest weather updates:

-Army reconstructs bridge overnight for Amarnath Yatra pilgrims

Two bridges near Brarimarg on Baltal Axis damaged by landslides were restored by Chinar Corps which reconstructed the bridges overnight for the resumption of route for Amarnath Yatra pilgrims.

-Assam flood situation improves

Assam’s flood situation improved on Saturday as the number of affected people declined to 22.17 lakh from the previous day’s 29.70 lakh with the death of one more person that took the toll to 174, officials said. The situation in Silchar town in the Cachar district, which remained submerged for nearly two weeks, is also improving.

An Inter-Ministerial team, after completing their visit to some of the flood-affected districts to assess the damage, held a meeting here with Chief Secretary Jishnu Barua and other stakeholders. Barua requested the team members to submit their report at the earliest to the Centre so that the state government can get more central funds quickly, an official release said.

Most of the rivers are maintaining a receding trend though the Brahmaputra, Kopili, Disang, Buridihing, and the Barak are flowing above the danger mark at several places. After one person died due to the flood in the Cachar district, the toll increased to 174, according to the bulletin issued by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

-IMD weather forecast for next few days

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast enhanced rainfall activity over Odisha, Gujarat, Konkan, and Goa during the next five days, over central India on July 4 and 5, and over northwest India on July 5 and 6.

A cyclonic circulation has formed over Bangladesh and there were also signs of formation of a low pressure area over north Odisha, which could help boost monsoon rains in the region and parts of central India.

