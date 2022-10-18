Weather News Updates: Trees Uprooted, Waterlogging in Pune; Mumbai Sees Wettest October in a Decade

With the withdrawal of the south-west monsoon delayed this year, southern parts of the country are still witnessing heavy rainfall. Heavy showers lashed Pune on Monday, leading to severe waterlogging in several parts of the city. Meanwhile, the IMD on Sunday had issued a yellow alert in Mumbai for two days as the city has been witnessing the highest rainfall in October in a decade.

The weather department also notified that a cyclonic circulation is likely to form over North Andaman sea from Tuesday and predicted heavy rainfall over the southern peninsular region for the next five days.

South-west monsoon withdrawal over Vidarbha, parts of Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and West Bengal is likely over the next two days, the IMD said.

Meanwhile, News18 brings you the latest weather updates from across the country:

• Heavy Rains Batter Pune

Intense rains hit the city after 9:30 on Monday as several areas reported severe waterlogging. The worst hit was south and central Pune where most areas experienced heavy rainfall, as per Hindustan Times.

Apart from waterlogging, several trees were uprooted in the city. IMD officials said that moderate to heavy rain was likely to continue on Tuesday, delaying monsoon withdrawal further.

Several areas such as Hadapsar, Market Yard, Sinhgad Road, NIBM, B T Kawade Road, and Katraj witnessed water-logging and inundation. According to Fire Brigade, water gushed into several areas and a wall collapsed in the Parvati locality.

• Yellow Alert in Goa

The state saw isolated heavy rainfall on Monday and the Goa Met Department has forecast thunderstorms and lightning in coming days. The Weather Department has issued yellow warning for Goa till October 18.

• Heavy Rain Alert in Maharashtra, Kerala

According to the IMD, scattered to fairly widespread light or moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls are likely over Vidarbha, Marathwada, Madhya Maharashtra and Konkan-Goa until Wednesday (October 19).

Meanwhile, a heavy rain alert has also been sounded in Kerala until October 21, with a yellow alert being issued by the IMD in 12 districts are per local news reports.

• Monsoon Withdrawal Delayed in Mumbai, Rain Likely Today

The IMD on Sunday issued a “yellow" alert for Mumbai for the next two days, as per Indian Express. The city may record light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms on Tuesday, especially during the evening.

Mumbai has witnessed the highest rainfall in October in a decade this year. The monsoon withdrawal is likely to be delayed by one more week, said the IMD. The Santacruz observatory of IMD has so far recorded 216.1 mm of rainfall — highest monthly total in the last 10 years — in Mumbai this October. The average rainfall expected during October is around 91 mm. Previously, the highest rainfall recorded in October was 197.7 mm in October 2012.

• IMD Warns of Cyclonic Circulation, Low Pressure Area over Bay of Bengal

The IMD on Monday said that a low pressure area was likely to form over south-east and east Bay of Bengal by October 20. It had earlier notified that a cyclonic circulation is likely to form over North Andaman sea from Tuesday, which will move west north-westwards to form the low pressure area.

