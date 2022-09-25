Weather News Updates: Rain in Delhi for 4th Consecutive Day, UP Reports 18 Rain-related Deaths

Weather News Updates: Rains lashed Delhi for the third consecutive day on Saturday with the incessant downpour worsening the woes due to waterlogging, while the weatherman predicted more showers over the next two days. Traffic snarls were seen in many parts of the city with several key road stretches dotted with puddles. The weather department had issued a “yellow alert" for Saturday as well, cautioning people about moderate rain at most places in Delhi with heavy rains at a couple of locations.

Rainfall caused waterlogging in Gurugram with traffic police personnel and teams of Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority trying to manage the traffic and drain the water. Several vehicles were seen submerged at various places, including the service lane of the highway near Narsinghpur, as the rain started on Saturday morning. Intermittent rain continued till evening and waterlogged more than 50 areas.

Here are the latest weather updates from across states:

• 18 Die in Rain-related Incidents in Uttar Pradesh in 2 Days

As many as 18 people died in rain-related incidents and after falling into a borewell in Uttar Pradesh in the last two days, the state government said in a statement here on Saturday. Five people died due to heavy rains. This includes two in Muzaffarnagar, and one each in Fatehpur, Aligarh and Gorakhpur, it said.

Seven people died after being struck by lightning. This includes three in Prayagraj, and one each in Chandauli, Sitapur, Aligarh and Hardoi. One person each died in Fatehpur, Agra and Amethi due to drowning, the statement said.

While two people died in Mathura after falling into a borewell, one person died in Sultanpur due to a snakebite, it said. According to the directions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the kin of the deceased have been given financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh, the statement said.

• Amid Heavy Rain, Nuh Family Use Kerosene, Diesel for Cremation

The members of a family here claimed that they had to use kerosene and diesel while performing the last rites of a 50-year-old man after heavy rain disrupted the cremation at a village crematorium which had no shed for protection. The incident took place at village Dugri in district Nuh here.

A 50-year-old villager Om Prakash died of prolonged illness. The family members and villagers waited for the rain to stop but it continued. When the rain stopped at around 3 pm, they took the body to the crematorium for the final rites. We had put the body on a pyre in the open sky because there was no tin shed and the son of the deceased lit the fire," Surender Kumar, cousin of the deceased said here.

