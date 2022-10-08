Weather News Updates: Yellow Alert in Mumbai as Wet Spell Continues; Rainfall Brings Down Temperatures, Pollution in Delhi

Rainfall is set to continue in Mumbai, as moderate showers with thunderstorm and gusty winds are predicted for next 24 hours. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a “yellow" alert in the city for Saturday.

This comes as Mumbai on Friday recorded high intensity rainfall throughout the day. Since the last two weeks, the city has been seeing heavy and sporadic spell of rain. This wet spell is set to continue till October 11.

Several parts of the city saw waterlogging as rains continued till Saturday morning.

Mumbai’s Santacruz station said the city recorded 7.8 mm of rain as further rains are expected. In its latest bulletin, IMD said rainfall is likely over Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada till October 9, along with similar conditions in Konkan.

Apart from Mumbai, the yellow alert has been issued in Pune, Thane, Nashik, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Satara and Kolhapur for the next four days.

Light showers improves Delhi’s air quality

Meanwhile in Delhi, overnight light rainfall and cloudy skies brought down temperatures on Saturday. This continued from Friday when similar weather conditions had improved the capital’s air quality.

The weather office predicted a further dip in the temperatures and improvement in the air quality due to moderate rains in the city over the weekend.

As per Central Pollution Control Board data, the 24-hour average AQI in the city was recorded at 55, which falls in the ‘satisfactory’ category.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature on Friday settled at 27.1 degrees Celsius, seven notches below the season’s average. The minimum temperature was recorded at 21.8, normal for this time of the season.

Rain forecasts across the country

The Met department has predicted widespread rainfall in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh till October 11.

Haryana, Rajasthan and parts of Madhya Pradesh will also see showers during the next three days.

Madhya Maharashtra and Coastal Andhra Pradesh till October 9.

Tamil Nadu, Puducherry till October 11.

Parts of Karnataka on Saturday and Sunday.

Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls very likely over West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha and Bihar till October 11.

