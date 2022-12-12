Weather, Pollution Updates: Light Rain Likely in Maharashtra Due to Cyclone Mandous Remnants; 'Poor' Air in Mumbai, 'Very Poor' in Delhi

Weather, Pollution Updates: Several places in Maharashtra woke up to unseasonal rainfall on Monday, with minimum temperature dropping below the normal mark. As per India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) latest forecast, As the remnants of cyclone Mandous, southern states and Union territories (UTs) in southern India are likely to receive unseasonal rainfall till Thursday (December 15).

Parts of the Pune district received very light rain on Sunday evening. Due to the moisture incursion phenomenon, Pune city’s minimum temperature seems to have risen with IMD’s Shivajinagar observatory recording 12.3 degrees Celsius on Sunday as against the 8.9 degrees Celsius recorded on Saturday.

Apart from Pune district, the national weather agency has also issued a ‘yellow’ alert for Nashik, Ahmednagar, Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed, Satara, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Kolhapur districts for the coming two days, with a warning of thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, Mumbai woke up to another cool day, with the minimum temperature recorded at 18 degrees at IMD’s Santacruz observatory, which was a degree below normal. The temperature in Colaba was recorded at 21 degrees.

Earlier, IMD in its five-day forecast, predicted that parts of Mumbai and Thane could witness light rain and thundershowers coupled with cloudy skies on December 12 and 13.

The air quality of Mumbai remained in the ‘poor’ category on Sunday, however, it was better than last week with the air quality index (AQI) at 245. Last week Mumbai’s AQI crossed the 300 mark, according to the System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

The most polluted location in Mumbai on Sunday was Chembur (321), followed by BKC (309), Andheri (306), Mazgaon, (301), Malad (300), Bhandup (215) and Colaba (193).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good", 51 and 100 “satisfactory", 101 and 200 “moderate", 201 and 300 “poor", 301 and 400 “very poor", and 401 and 500 “severe".

Furthermore, the minimum temperature in Delhi settled at 8.8 degrees Celsius on Sunday, while air quality was recorded in the “very poor" category. The air quality index was measured at 329, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

The weatherman has predicted mainly clear skies throughout the day in the national capital.

