Weather, Pollution LIVE: Haze in Delhi as AQI Remains 'Very Poor', Mumbai Awaits Unseasonal Rain for Better Air; B'luru Yellow Alert Due to 'Mandous'

Last Updated: December 11, 2022, 08:17 IST
New Delhi, India
Weather, Pollution LIVE Updates: Cyclone Mandous brought with it widespread destruction killing at least 4 people in Tamil Nadu, according to top state officials. Read More
The IMD has also issued a yellow alert for Bengaluru for Sunday. The Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapur, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu, Kolar and Mysuru districts of Karnataka have also been issued yellow alerts for the same day.
According to the IMD, Bengaluru received 12 mm of rainfall on Saturday. Rainfall occurred also at a few other places over south-interior Karnataka and at isolated places over coastal Karnataka and north-interior Karnataka, per Indian Express.
According to the IMD, heavy rains to continue in Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu on Sunday as well in view of the weakening of Cyclone Mandous. Officials say the the state will be hit by thunderstorms for the next 48 hours and the rain is likely to gradually decrease from December 12, reports Times of India.
IMD’s regional met centre in Mumbai has predicted thunderstorms and lightning over Coastal Maharashtra, Madhya Maharashtra and Vidarbha from Sunday to Tuesday (December 11-13) and Marathwada on Sunday and Monday (December 11-12).
Mumbai, the state capital, may witness light drizzles and thundershowers early next week. However, the IMD officials have clarified that this forecast may vary based on how Cyclone Mandous’ moves, according to weather.com.
Bengaluru is likely to witness light to moderate rains and cloudy skies until Sunday, due to the effect of cyclone Mandous, which crossed the coast in neighbouring Tamil Nadu. The city has been witnessing light to moderate rains since Saturday morning.
According to the Met department, rainfall occurred at a few places over South Interior Karnataka and at isolated places over Coastal and North Interior Karnataka.
Cyclonic storm Mandous may have weakened into a deep depression but the impact it left while making landfall was havoc. So far, four people have lost their lives while several cars were damaged due to a wall collapse in Tamil Nadu. READ MORE
Heavy rains lashed several parts of south coastal and Rayalaseema districts of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday after cyclonic storm ‘Mandous’ made landfall off Mamallapuram in neighbouring Tamil Nadu.
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD), which manages the affairs of the temple, closed some routes to Tirumala due to apprehension of landslides.
Water level in lakes and ponds in and around Tirupati reached the maximum level due to the downpour.
Cyclone Mandous, which made landfall late Friday night, damaged 185 houses and huts, according to the Tamil Nadu chief minister, MK Stalin. The storm also uprooted hundreds of trees in the state capital Chennai. Nearly 25,000 people, including disaster relief personnel, were involved in the relief work, and more than 9,000 people were moved to safety in 201 relief camps, Stalin said.
The cyclone impact was also seen in the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh where heavy rains lashed several parts of south coastal and Rayalaseema districts of the state early on Saturday after cyclonic storm ‘Mandous’ made landfall off Mamallapuram in neighbouring Tamil Nadu.
According to an official release from the state government, 20.5 mm of rainfall was recorded in Annamaiya district, 22 mm in Chittoor, 10.1 mm in Prakasam, 23.4 mm in SPSR Nellore district, 2.4 mm in Tirupati district and 13.2 mm in YSR Kadapa district from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm on Saturday.
According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin, the deep depression over north Tamil Nadu weakened into a depression and lay centred at 11.30 a.m. about 30 km south-southwest of Vellore and 120 km east-northeast of Krishnagiri. It is very likely to move nearly west-southwestwards and gradually weaken into a well marked low pressure area during next 12 hours.
Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places likely over Rayalaseema, north Tamil Nadu, and south interior Karnataka on Saturday.
Meanwhile Mumbai has seen a dip in air quality with its AQI dipping below Delhi’s this week. Mumbai’s AQI stands in the ‘poor’ category, but the pull effect of Cyclone Mandous is likely to bring unseasonal rainfall in parts of Maharashtra that could bring much needed relief.
