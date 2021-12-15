Weather Update: Delhi-NCR May See Light Rain on Thursday, Says IMD

There is a possibility of very light rain or drizzle towards evening or night in Delhi-NCR on Thursday, accompanied by partly cloudy sky and shallow fog in the morning, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its daily forecast.

Wednesday morning was mainly misty with a clear sky. The maximum and minimum temperatures for the day have been pegged at 23 degrees and 8 degrees Celsius respectively.

Both the maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to dip by at least one to two degrees in the coming few days. Relative humidity at 8.30 a.m. was recorded at 92 per cent.

Meanwhile, Delhi-NCR’s Air Quality Index (AQI) continues to remain in the ‘very poor’ category with the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research’s (SAFAR) recording it at 346.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, then 401 and between 500 is considered ‘severe’.

The level of PM10 and PM2.5 pollutants in the air was recorded in the ‘poor’ and ‘very poor’ category at 9.30 a.m. As per the air quality and weather bulletin for Delhi-NCR, “The air quality over Delhi-NCT is likely to improve but remain very poor category on December 15. The air quality is likely to improve further and remain in lower end of ‘very poor to poor category’ on December 16 and ‘poor category’ on December 17. It is likely to improve significantly and remain in ‘poor to moderate category’ due to high wind speed."

