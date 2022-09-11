Weather Update: IMD Issues Alert for Heavy To Very Heavy Rainfall In THESE States

Several states along the Indian peninsula in the Eastern, western and southern parts of the country are likely to receive heavy rainfall over the coming few days. According to the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) latest bulletin, very heavy rainfall is likely over Gujarat and Maharashtra during the next five days. Heavy showers are also expected over West Bengal, Odisha, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for the next three days.

Meanwhile, parts of Delhi also received light to moderate rainfall on Saturday, and according to IMD, the national capital is likely to receive light rainfall over the next five days.

IMD Weather Predictions for the Next Few Days

In its bulletin released Saturday, IMD forecasted that fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorms and lightning is very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on Sunday.

Heavy rainfall is also very likely over coastal and north interior Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe during Sunday and Monday and in Telangana till Tuesday.

Meanwhile, fairly widespread/widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorms/lightning is also very likely over Chhattisgarh, Gangetic West Bengal and Marathwada on Sunday and Monday and in Vidarbha and Odisha during Till Tuesday.

Heavy Showers with thunderstorms and lightning are also expected over sub-Himalayan West Bengal on Monday; in Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand between Monday and Wednesday and In Bihar on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Gujarat State, Madhya Maharashtra and Konkan and Goa are also expected to receive heavy showers during the next 5 days.

The northeast part of India is also expected to receive heavy rainfall during the next three days. As per IMD, fairly widespread/widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorms/lightning is very likely over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during till Tuesday.

Furthermore, fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning is also very likely over Himachal Pradesh and East Rajasthan on Tuesday and Wednesday and in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, West Rajasthan on Wednesday.

Uttarakhand is forecasted to receive heavy showers during the next 5 days.

