Rain Updates: B'luru Flooded Again After Intense Spell; Monsoon to Withdraw From These States

Weather Updates: As the monsoon has not withdrawn yet, parts of India continue to witness rain and thunderstorm activity. India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Lakshadweep.

Bengaluru witnessed heavy rain on Wednesday evening that resulted in waterlogged roads and flooding in parts of the city. A yellow alert has been issued by weather office for the next three days.

Some vehicles were also damaged after a wall collapsed due to heavy rains near Majestic in Bengaluru city. City weather forecaster said that the city is likely to witness rain till October 25.

Last month, torrential rain had left India’s IT capital struggling, leading to a public outcry over governance and infrastructure issues. Visuals of IT workers travelling in tractors to reach workplace amid heavy waterlogging in the city also emerged, forcing IT firms and startups to allow staff to work from home.

Bengaluru city had received 170.6 centimetres of rainfall this year, the highest since records began, Deccan Herald said in a report earlier. The city witnessed second wettest monsoon season in the past 50 years.

Here are the latest weather updates:

Jammu and Kashmir’s Sonamarg, Gulmarg and Gurez Valley received fresh snowfall on Thursday morning.



Arterial roads in several parts of Bengaluru, including those in its IT zone of Bellandur were flooded after rain.

Areas on the eastern fringes of the city like HAL Airport, Mahadevapura, Doddanekundi and Seegehalli reported 60-80mm rain, most of it between 8pm and midnight, Times of India reported citing Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre.

A wall collapsed followed heavy rain near Majestic in Bengaluru city that damaged several vehicles parked on road.

IMD said conditions are very likely to become favourable for further withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon from some more parts of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, some parts of Odisha, entire West Bengal and remaining parts of Northeastern States during next 24 hours.

Due to the cyclonic circulation over north Andaman Sea, a Low Pressure Area is likely to form over Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Andaman Sea during next 12 hours. It is very likely to intensify further into a Cyclonic Storm over Westcentral Bay of Bengal during subsequent 48 hours.

Two persons died in rain-related incidents, while more than 500 people were evacuated from low-lying areas as Maharashtra’s Pune district earlier this week after the unprecedented downpour. So far in October this year, Pune has recorded 268 mm rainfall, the third highest for the month since 1892, PTI reported.

