Weather Updates: Biting Cold in North India, Fog Alert at Delhi Airport; Wet Spell Likely in Kashmir, Some Respite Expected in Rajasthan

Cold wave continues to grip parts of north India with the Delhi airport issuing yet another fog warning to its air passengers. Airport authorities in an advisory to the passengers on Saturday said that several procedures have been undertaken at the airport to counter the menace of low visibility at the airport.

In a tweet, the airport said “low visibility procedures are in progress at the Delhi airport. All flight operations are presently normal. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information."

On Friday, Delhi was reportedly colder than hill stations like Dalhousie, Dehradun and Nainital with the minimum temperature at Ayanagar in southwest Delhi plunging to a numbing 1.8 degrees Celsius.

Respite Likely in Some Parts

Meanwhile, Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan also continued to grapple with the cold conditions. Some respite however in Kashmir as the minimum temperature improved slightly even as the Valley braces for a possible wet weather spell from today.

According to a senior India Meteorological Department official, there will be some relief from the cold weather under the influence of a fresh Western Disturbance, which is likely to affect northwest India starting Friday, reports PTI.

There is a possibility of a two to four degrees Celsius increase in the minimum and maximum temperatures in most parts of the state over the next 48 hours due to the partial effect of a weak Western Disturbance, a Met official said.

There are strong chances of respite from the ongoing extreme cold wave, dense fog and cold day conditions from Saturday.

Alarming Report on Extreme Weather Events in India

Meanwhile a report by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) suggests that 2022 saw the highest number of human casualties in India due to extreme weather events in three years. As many as 2,227 reportedly died in 2022, according to the Annual Statement on Climate of India – 2022.

According to the report, a total of 1,285 people (58 per cent of total casualties) died due to lightning strikes and thunderstorms, up from 787 (2021) and 737 (2020), per Indian Express.

Heavy rain, floods and landslides were the second highest killer in 2022, claiming 835 lives (37 per cent) while this figure was 759 in 2021 and 414 in 2020.

