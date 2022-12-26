Weather Updates: Cold Wave Wallops Delhi on Christmas, Parts of Capital Record Minimum of 3°C; IMD Predicts Same For Today

Cold wave wraps Delhi as temperature in parts of the Capital plunged to a minimum of 3°C, said the India Meteorological Department said. The weather agency also predicted that dense fog and cold wave conditions will be prevalent at most places in the city on Monday.

IMD reports mentioned that parts of Delhi reported a cold day on Sunday. A day is declared cold when when the minimum temperature is less than or equal to 10 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature is at least 4.5 degrees Celsius below normal.

— Patna Cold Wave: Schools Will Remain Closed For Students Up to Class VIII

Several schools in Patna will remain shut for students up to Class VIII due to the ongoing cold wave conditions. The institutes will remain shut from December 26 to December 31, said Patna DM.

— How Cold Was Delhi On Sunday

The Safdarjung observatory, Delhi’s primary weather station, logged a minimum temperature of 5.3 degrees Celsius — three notches below normal. The maximum temperature settled at 16.2 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal and the lowest so far this season.

The mercury dropped to 3 degrees Celsius in the Ridge area, 4.9 degrees Celsius below normal, making it the coldest place in the capital. The Aya Nagar weather station recorded a minimum temperature of 3.5 degrees Celsius — 4.5 notches below normal.

Dense to very dense fog prevailed in some parts of the National Capital Region, Haryana, Punjab, west Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan. Foggy conditions will persist in these areas over the next few days, the IMD said.

According to the IMD, “very dense" fog is when visibility is between 0 and 50 metres, 51 and 200 metres is “dense", 201 and 500 “moderate", and 501 and 1,000 “shallow".

In the plains, the IMD declares a cold wave if the minimum temperature dips to 4 degrees Celsius. A cold wave is also declared when the minimum temperature is 10 degrees Celsius or below and is 4.5 notches below normal.

A “severe" cold wave is when the minimum temperature dips to two degrees Celsius or the departure from normal is more than 6.4 degrees Celsius.

== Cold Conditions Intensify Across Kashmir, Below Freezing Point Temp in Many Places, Interiors of Dal Lake Frozen

Cold conditions intensified in Kashmir as the minimum temperature dipped several degrees below the freezing point and many places experienced the season’s coldest night, officials said Sunday. The valley experienced a dry but colder Christmas this year, the MeT office said, adding that there, however, is a possibility of a wet spell next week.

The minimum temperature on Saturday night went several degrees below the freezing point and was below normal across the valley except in Gulmarg, the officials said.

The intense cold conditions led to freezing of water supply lines in many areas as well as the freezing of the interiors of the Dal Lake, they said.

The minimum temperature in Srinagar settled at minus 5.8 degrees Celsius — down from minus 5.4 degrees Celsius Thursday night, the officials said. The city experienced its coldest night so far this season, they added.

The officials said Pahalgam, which serves as one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath Yatra, recorded a low of minus 7 degrees Celsius, down from minus 6.4 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature at the resort was the lowest so far this season. The famous ski-resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district recorded a low of minus 5.6 degrees Celsius.

