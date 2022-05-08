Weather Updates: Cyclone Asani Likely to Lose Intensity But Bring Rain for WB, Odisha, AP; Fresh Spell of Heatwave in Parts of India from Today

After a brief spell of relief, heatwave conditions are expected to return in parts of northwest and central India, the India Meteorological Department predicted.

Particularly in Rajasthan, a heatwave is likely to be witnessed in the districts of Jodhpur, Bikaner, Jaipur and Bharatpur divisions from May 8, and the maximum temperatures in these regions are expected to be between 44 and 45 degrees Celsius, the weather office said.

On Saturday, Banswara was the hottest place, recording 45.3 degrees Celsius followed by 45 degrees Celsius in Barmer, 44.6 degrees Celsius in Phalodi, 44.5 degrees Celsius in Bikaner and 44.4 degrees Celsius each in Jaisalmer, Nagaur and Dungarpur.

All major cities across Rajasthan recorded maximum temperature above 41 degrees Celsius on Saturday, the weather office said. It added that during the next two to three days, relatively strong dusty winds and thunderstorms are also likely in the districts of Bikaner and Jodhpur divisions. Light rain and thunderstorms were witnessed in some places of the state in the last 24 hours. The highest maximum temperature for Friday was recorded at 43.6 degrees Celsius in Barmer, the weather office said.

Meanwhile, western Odisha continued to reel under intense summer heat on Saturday, while the weather was comparatively cooler in other regions of the state, the Met office said here. Ten weather stations in the region, four more than Friday, recorded a temperature of 40 degrees celsius or more as the maximum rose by around 1-3 degrees in a few places, it said. Bolangir town recorded the highest temperature at 41.8 degrees, followed by 41.5 degrees in Nuapada.

In the capital city, the temperature settled at 36 degrees in the capital and 36.6 in Cuttack, the weather office said. There will be no large change in maximum temperature over the next two-three days, it added.

Heatwave conditions are predicted over Rajasthan on May 7 to May 9, and over south Haryana, Delhi, southwest Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha region of Maharashtra on May 8 and May 9, it said.

Cyclone Asani

A storm is brewing in the Bay of Bengal and is expected to intensify into a cyclone on Sunday evening, packing a wind speed of over 75 km per hour, and move towards the coast of northern Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. According to a special bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the weather system had intensified into a depression, and at 1130 hours of Saturday lay 170 km west of Car Nicobar Island (Nicobar Islands) and 300 km south-south-west of Port Blair.

If the weather system intensifies into a cyclone it will be called Asani, Sinhalese for ‘wrath’. This would be the first cyclonic storm of the season as a similar weather event in March had fizzled out before it could acquire the strength of a cyclone. The present weather system was expected to further intensify into a cyclonic storm on Sunday over east central Bay of Bengal and continue to move north-eastwards till May 10 and reach off the coasts of north Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.

“Thereafter, it is very likely to recurve north-northeastwards and move towards northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast," the bulletin said. The weather office has said that the sea conditions were likely to become rough from Saturday onwards and have advised fishermen not to venture into the Andaman Sea and southeast Bay of Bengal on Saturday and Sunday.

It has also advised fishermen out in the sea to return to the coast as sea conditions are expected to be rough over central Bay of Bengal on Monday. The weather office has suggested total suspension of fishing and tourism activities in Andaman and Nicobar Islands till Sunday.

“We have not yet made any forecast on where it will make landfall. We have also not mentioned anything on the possible wind speed during the landfall," IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said.

The Well Marked Low Pressure Area (WM LPA) over Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining Andaman Sea moved northwestwards, concentrated into a depression on Saturday morning and is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by Sunday evening.

The WM LPA lay centred at 5:30 pm about 280 km west of Car Nicobar (Nicobar Islands), 300 km south-southwest of Port Blair (Andaman Islands), 1,140 km southeast of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) and 1,180 km south-southeast of Puri (Odisha), the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

It is very likely to move northwestwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm over eastcentral Bay of Bengal on Sunday.

Earlier in March, a deep depression skirting Andaman & Nicobar Islands had not intensified into a cyclonic storm even though IMD had been predicting it four days or more prior to the d-date.

The wind shear, faster winds and sea surface temperatures are some of the factors that affect the movement of such systems.

Cyclone Won’t Make Landfall in Odisha or AP but Move Parallel to Coast: IMD

In a big relief to the people and administration, the IMD on Saturday announced that the cyclonic storm brewing in the Bay of Bengal will not make landfall in either Odisha or Andhra Pradesh, but will move parallel to the coast.

Light to moderate rainfall is likely at a few places with heavy rainfall at isolated places over coastal Odisha and adjoining areas of north coastal Andhra Pradesh from May 10 evening, while rainfall at a few places with heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely over coastal Odisha and adjoining coastal areas of north Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal on May 11.

Sea conditions would be choppy and fishermen have been warned not to venture into sea around the coastal areas.

