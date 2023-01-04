Weather Updates: Trains Delayed, Flights Diverted as Dense Fog Engulfs Delhi; Cold Wave To Remain Till Weekend

Dense fog wrapped parts of Delhi, reducing visibility and affecting vehicular movement, the weather department said cold wave was also likely to return around weekend.

A layer of dense to very dense fog over the Indo-Gangetic plains and adjoining central and eastern parts of the country affected rail and air traffic.

On Tuesday. at least 21 trains to Delhi were delayed by one-and-a-half to five hours due to the foggy weather, a Railways spokesperson said.

An official at the international airport here said five flights were diverted to Jaipur on Monday night due to bad weather in Delhi.

The Safdarjung observatory, Delhi’s primary weather station, recorded a minimum temperature of 8.5 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal.

Moderate to dense fog is predicted in Delhi for on Wednesday. Coldwave conditions are set to return on the weekend and the mercury may drop to 4℃.

Coldwave To Continue Till Weekend

In a statement, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said dense to very dense fog and cold day conditions were very likely to continue over northwest India during the next four to five days.

“Coldwave conditions are likely to continue over northwest India during the next three days" and the intensity will decrease thereafter, it said.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital was recorded under ‘very poor’ category at 384 at 11am.

Biting Cold in Rajasthan, Weather Office Issues ‘Orange Alert’ for Several Districts

Severe cold and fog threw daily life out of gear in many regions of Rajasthan with Fatehpur recording the lowest minimum temperature at minus 1 degree Celsius on Monday night.

According to the Met department, the minimum temperature was minus 0.9 degree in Churu on Monday night, 2.4 degrees in Sangaria, 2.6 degrees in Pilani, 3.0 degrees in Sikar, 3.7 degrees in Ganganagar, 4.5 degrees in Nagaur, 4.9 degrees in Chittorgarh. Bikaner recorded a minimum temperature of 6.9 degrees Celsius.

The Regional Meteorological Centre here said there was dense fog in some parts of eastern and northern Rajasthan in the morning. In Jaipur, the maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded at 20.8 and 5.3 degrees Celsius, respectively.

An ‘Orange Alert’ for an extreme cold wave in several districts, including Churu, Jhunjhunu and Sikar, has also been issued by the weather office.

