Weather Updates: Flights Delayed Amid Thick Fog in Delhi, Fresh Snowfall in Kullu; Biting Cold May Return

Several domestic and international flights bound from the Delhi airport were delayed on Friday morning, as thick fog engulfed the national capital. The visibility was severely impacted and people were seen waiting around the airport after their scheduled flights got delayed.

The flights that were delayed included Delhi-San Francisco/Kathmandu, Delhi-Chandigarh-Kullu, Delhi-Jaipur, Delhi-Dharamshala-Chandigarh, Delhi-Shimla- Dharamshala, and Delhi-Dehradun.

Meanwhile, fresh snowfall was recorded in Himchal Pradesh’s Kullu district early morning on Friday. According to the weather department, moderate snowfall during the next two days is likely in the Kinnaur, Chamba, Lahaul -Spiti, Shimla and Kullu districts of the state.

Advertisement

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a fresh spell of cold wave in northwest India next week would see mercury dropping by three to five degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, chilly conditions abated slightly in many states providing relief to people in parts of northwest India.

Here are key weather updates you need to know:

Western disturbance and consequent stronger surface winds have significantly improved fog conditions over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, and western Uttar Pradesh.

Delhi witnessed light rainfall on Thursday and recorded a minimum temperature of 9.3 degrees Celsius — two notches above the season’s average.

Rajasthan, Fatehpur in Sikar and Churu have also been witnessing a chilling cold wave as the minimum temperatures of minus 1.8 degrees Celsius and minus 1.5 degrees Celsius, was recored on January 5.

In Delhi, shelter homes were opened for homeless people. The shelter homes, ‘Rain Basera’ have beds, blankets, breakfast, and ample space for them.

According to the weather department, moderate snowfall during the next two days is likely in the Kinnaur, Chamba, Lahaul -Spiti, Shimla and Kullu districts of Himachal Pradesh.

Snowfall continued in Sonamarg, Gulmarg, Pahalgam and other higher reaches of Kashmir. The officials said many areas in the plains of Kashmir received intermittent light rain.

The Indo-Gangetic plains have a lot of moisture owing to the large number of water bodies and rivers in the region. High moisture content, low temperatures and calm winds are the recipes for dense fog.

Notably, a severe cold wave is when the minimum temperature dips to 2 degrees Celsius or the departure from the normal limits is by more than 6.4 notches. A cold day is when the minimum temperature is less than or equal to 10 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature is at least 4.5 notches below normal.

(With PTI Inputs)

Read all the Latest India News here