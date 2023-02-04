Weather Updates: Hot and humid weather conditions are back as both day and night temperatures in the city stayed above normal. The India Meteorological Department has forecast dry weather conditions to stay for the next few days, as experts opined that the transition from winter to summer has already begun.

Meanwhile, cold weather conditions continue to prevail in Delhi with the minimum temperature likely to settle around 10 degree Celsius. The IMD said that the national capital will experience strong surface winds throughout the day, even as the mercury level is expected to see a slight improvement.

Residents in Uttar Pradesh have been shivering as severe cold conditions have reportedly returned. While people get slight relief in the mornings due to the sunlight, the effect of the winds at night bring down the temperature.

Advertisement

According to the meteorological department, the temperature will start rising after the effect of winds subsides. The IMD has also issued thunderstorm and rain warning for Saturday, February 4.

At the same time, an avalanche alert has been issued in four districts of Uttarakhand — Chamoli, Pithoragarh, Rudraprayag and Uttarkashi. The weather department said that there is a possibility of avalanche-like situation due to the effect of Western Disturbance. Snow storm warning has been issued in these districts for the next 24 hours. People have been prohibited from visiting the affected areas amid the changing weather.

Kashmir, which witnessed heavy snowfall in January end, may see light snowing in scattered places. A meteorological department official in Srinagar on Friday said that following the snowfall in 24 hours, mainly dry weather is expected for two weeks.

In the east, cold wave conditions are likely to grip isolated pockets across Odisha on Friday and Saturday, February 3-4, according to the IMD. In the plain areas, the IMD declares a ‘cold wave’ when the minimum temperature slips below the 4 degree Celsius mark or is more than 4.5 degree Celsius below the normal.

Given these predictions, the state will remain on a yellow watch (meaning ‘be aware’ of the weather situation) today and tomorrow.

Read all the Latest India News here