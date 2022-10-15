Weather Updates: 8 Flights Diverted at Mumbai Airport Due to Heavy Rains; 40 Rescued After Goa Bridge Collapses

Weather Updates: As many as eight flights were diverted at the city’s airport on Friday due to heavy rains and low visibility conditions. “Due to bad weather conditions, as a precaution, around eight flights were diverted to nearby airports. CSMIA advises all its passengers to check their flight status with their respective airlines," the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) said in a statement.

Owing to inclement weather due to extreme downpour of rain and low visibility, it pro-actively informed all passengers of flight reschedules and provided refreshments for the flyers awaiting to board, the statement added.

Take a look at the latest weather updates:

☁ Several parts of Mumbai, especially the eastern suburbs, received heavy rains on Friday evening. The city received 8.23 mm of rainfall, western suburbs 19.72 mm and eastern suburbs 27.66 mm of rainfall since 8 am. Some areas in eastern suburbs received up to 62 mm of rainfall, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

☁ Tamil Nadu’s Madurai witnessed heavy rain lashing several parts of the city.

☁ The national capital witnessed a clear sky with air quality recorded in the moderate category on Friday, even as the city’s air quality is likely to deteriorate to the poor category in the next few days. The Central Pollution Control Board’s 24-hour Air Quality Index (AQI) bulletin showed that Delhi’s air quality was in the moderate category at 154. The maximum temperature settled two notches below normal at 31.4 degrees Celsius, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD). The minimum temperature was recorded at 19 degrees Celsius, the IMD noted. The humidity oscillated between 96 and 47 per cent, the IMD said.

Similar weather conditions are expected to persist on Saturday. “The maximum and minimum temperatures would be around 32 and 19 degrees Celsius, respectively, on Saturday," an IMD official said. The air quality is likely to remain in the moderate to poor category on Saturday and in the poor category on Sunday, according to the Air Quality Early Warning System of the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology.

☁ Meanwhile, according to an official statement, over 40 tourists were rescued from the Dudhsagar waterfalls in South Goa after a cable bridge collapsed due to heavy rains on Friday. The incident occurred on Friday evening as a result of heavy rains along the Goa-Karnataka border, which caused the water level at the waterfall to rise.

☁ Search for the two mountaineers who continue to be missing after the October 4 avalanche in the district went on for the 11th day on Friday amid bad weather. Meanwhile, one more body recovered earlier was brought to the district hospital here to be handed over to the relatives after a post-mortem. Inclement weather at the avalanche site located at an altitude of 17,000 feet near Draupadi ka Danda-II peak has been hampering search and rescue efforts for nearly a week. Two mountaineers out of a team of 29 are still missing, Registrar of Nehru Institute of Mountaineering Vishal Ranjan said. Twenty-seven bodies have already been recovered and brought down, he said.

With inputs from PTI

