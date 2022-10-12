Weather Updates: Road Washed Away in K'taka After Heavy Rain; 11 Dead, Crops Ruined in UP Due to Showers

Weather Updates: Eleven people were killed in rain-related incidents in Uttar Pradesh where over 900 villages in 17 districts were affected by floods following heavy rainfall, officials said on Monday. According to a report by the relief commissioner’s office, the lives of around 8.43 lakh people have been impacted due to the floods. In Jhansi, seven people were killed in lightning strikes on Monday afternoon, officials said.

In other parts of the country too, rains wreacked havoc. News18 gives you latest weather updates:

☁ Chennai police and the city’s fire department conducted a mock drill and awareness camp on rescuing people during floods, ANI reported.

Advertisement

☁ Meanwhile, scary visuals of a road washed away in the Koppal district of Karnataka emerged.

☁ And in UP, farmers complained of their crops being destroyed due to the heavy rains.

Advertisement

☁ Mercury rose in the national capital on Tuesday with the maximum temperature settling at 28.9 degrees Celsius, even as the weather office forecast cloudy sky with light rain for today. The city recorded a relative humidity of 86 per cent at 5:30 PM. The minimum temperature in Delhi on Tuesday had settled at 20.8 degrees Celsius, a notch above the normal. The city recorded a relative humidity of 100 per cent at 8:30 AM, according to data shared by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The minimum temperature on Monday was recorded at 19.2 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season’s average. Rains had brought the mercury down in Delhi on Monday, with the maximum temperature settling at 23.6 degrees Celsius, 10 notches below the normal.

Advertisement

☁ Delhi has recorded 128.2 mm rainfall so far this month, the highest for October since 1956, the India Meteorological Department said. According to the IMD, the city had recorded 236.2 mm rainfall in October 1956. Delhi’s all-time record rainfall for the month is 238.2 mm, which was reported in 1954. The 128.2 mm rainfall received till 8.30 am on Tuesday is also the fourth highest rainfall ever recorded in the city in October. This month last year, the national capital had received 122.5 mm rainfall. The city did not receive any rain in October 2020, 2018 and 2017, and logged 47.3 mm rainfall in October 2019.

☁ The weather department issued a red warning of torrential rain for Sikkim and an orange warning of very heavy rain in Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Darjeeling in north Bengal till Wednesday, it said. Heavy rain may continue in these places thereafter till Thursday, it said. Heavy downpour has been reported from sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim for the last two days, leading to landslides and affecting normal life. Alipurduar recorded the highest rainfall in the past 24 hours till 8.30 am on Tuesday at 170 mm, while Barobisha received 140 mm of rain, it said. Mangan in Sikkim received 100 mm of rain, while Singhik and Sankalan received 90 mm, the weather office said.

With PTI inputs

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here