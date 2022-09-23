Weather Updates: Incessant Rains Pound Delhi-NCR Causing Traffic Jams; Schools Shut in Noida, Gurugram Employees Advised to WFH

Even as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted the delayed withdrawal of the monsoon season on Wednesday, parts of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana saw unusual and intense rainfall on Thursday leading to waterlogging and traffic snarls.

The end-of-September rain in the capital is the result of a rare interaction of two weather systems — a western disturbance and a low-pressure system — 250km southwest of the city, scientists said, adding that this phenomenon may further prolong the already-delayed withdrawal of monsoon, as per Hindustan Times.

Here are the latest weather updates from across the country:

Advertisement

More Heavy Rains Expected in Delhi

The IMD sounded a yellow alert for moderate to heavy rains in Delhi for Friday. The weather department warned of waterlogging in low-lying areas, occasional reduction in visibility, disruption in traffic and possibilities of damage to the vulnerable structure, and the Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory to commuters to travel with caution.

Heavy rains caused massive traffic snarls in several parts and a portion of a road caved in after incessant rains. Several trees were also uprooted.

The IMD issued an alert on the intervening night between Thursday and Friday. “A fresh cloud is approaching towards Delhi leading to possibility of light to moderate rainfall at most places with intense spells occasionally at a few places over Delhi and adjoining areas of NCR during next 3-4 hours," it said.

Massive Traffic Jam on Delhi-Gurugram Expressway, Gurugram Employees Advised to Work from Home

Heavy rainfall in Gurugram lead to a massive traffic jam on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway. The Disaster Management Authority advised corporates to give employees work from home, to avoid more traffic snarls. “In the wake of heavy rainfall alert on Sept 23 in Gurugram, all corporate & private institutions in district advised to guide employees to work from home so that traffic congestion can be avoided & repair work can be done," they said as per ANI.

Advertisement

Schools will also remain shut in the district on Friday.

Schools to Remain Shut in Noida

All government and private schools till class 8 across Noida and Greater Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar will remain closed on Friday due to rains, an official order announced on Thursday. The weather department has issued an alert due to rains in the region after which District Magistrate Suhas L Yathraj issued the order to shut the schools, District School Inspector Dharamveer Singh told PTI.

Advertisement

Uttar Pradesh on Orange Alert, Rainfall Predicted

An orange alert was issued in Aligarh, Agra and and Banda districts of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. At least 10 people were killed, seven of them in Etawah, and 11 injured in incidents of lightning, and wall and house collapses due to heavy rains. Schools in Aligarh to remain shut until Saturday.

The IMD predicted light to moderate rains with isolated heavy rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning over Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh until the 25th.

Advertisement

Heavy Rains Predicted Over MP, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted a “heavy rainfall spell over Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and East Rajasthan" for the next few days.

(With agency inputs)

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here