The Indian Meteorological Department predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in several states for the coming three days, even as the south-west monsoon is forecast to start withdrawal on Friday. Meanwhile, severe weather events on Wednesday caused a damper on Dussehra celebrations, with at least eight dead and several others missing after being swept away in flash floods in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri during Durga idol immersion.

An avalanche in Uttarakhand, which is expecting heavy rain today, killed at least ten and the air quality in New Delhi dropped to ‘poor’. Heavy rainfall is predicted in several parts of the country, including Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, while light rains are expected in the capital.

Here are the latest weather updates from across states:

• At Least Eight Drown in Flash Floods During Idol Immersion in Jalpaiguri

Several people were swept away as flash floods hit the Mal river in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal on Wednesday evening when hundreds of people gathered on the banks of the river to participate in the immersion ceremony. “All of a sudden, flash floods struck and people were swept away. So far, eight bodies have been recovered and we have rescued around 50 people," Jalpaiguri District Magistrate Moumita Godara told PTI. “The search and rescue operations are underway and being carried out by teams of the NDRF, SDRF, police and local administration. The search operations have started downstream," she said. SP Jalpaiguri Deborshi Dutta said to News18 “Search operation is on. Around 15 were injured and ten are in hospital . No more missing reported. We are trying our level best."

The Prime Minister shared his condolences for the event. “Anguished by the mishap during Durga Puja festivities in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones," the PM’s office shared on Twitter.

• 10 Bodies Retrieved, 27 Mountaineers Missing After Avalanche in Uttarkashi

Twenty-seven mountaineers remained missing on Wednesday after rescue workers brought 14 injured members of their team to safety, a day after an avalanche claimed 10 lives in Uttarkashi. The Uttarakhand Police said on Facebook that 10 bodies have been retrieved so far as a multi-agency search and rescue operation aided by IAF helicopters continued through the day to find those missing. Meanwhile, 14 injured mountaineers were airlifted to the ITBP camp at Matli out of which five were admitted to district hospital Uttarkashi and nine who had sustained minor injuries were sent back to the NIM, the Uttarakhand Police said on the social media.

• Delhi’s Air Quality Turns ‘Poor’, Light Rains Expected

The air quality in Delhi dropped to the ‘poor’ level on Wednesday, and authorities in the National Capital Region have been asked to strictly implement measures under the first stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered ‘poor’. “While this is likely to be a localised influence and the forecasts do not predict any further deterioration, in an effort to maintain the AQI in the moderate category, as a precautionary measure, the sub-committee decided that all actions as envisaged under Stage I of the GRAP - ‘Poor’ air quality be implemented in right earnest by all the agencies concerned, with immediate effect in the NCR," the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) said in an order, as per PTI.

Dr Vijay Kumar Soni, a scientist at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and part of the Centre’s sub-committee for GRAP, said the air quality is likely to improve to moderate category by Thursday. “We expect light rains and favorable wind direction and speed over the next three to four days in Delhi-NCR which will help improve air quality," he said.

• Heavy Rains Predicted in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), an intense rainfall spell is expected over Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand till October 8. Meanwhile, extremely heavy rainfall is predicted over these two states on Thursday. Even as Uttarakhand grapples to rescue mountaineers caught in the avalanche on Tuesday, lightning in UP’s Kaushambi seriously injured five amid heavy rains on Wednesday.

Heavy rains in Kanpur also dampened Dussehra celebrations with the ravana effigy burning ritual being spoiled.

• Heavy Rains Predicted in Himachal Pradesh, Eastern States, MP

The IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh for the next two to three days. Eastern states of India, including, West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar and Odisha, are likely to receive heavy rainfall during the next few days.

“Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls very likely over Bihar and Chhattisgarh during 05th; Odisha on 05th & 06th; Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 05th, 08th & 09th; East Madhya Pradesh during 05th-07th and Andaman & Nicobar Islands and West Madhya Pradesh during 06th-08th October, 2022," the MeT Department said.

• South-west Monsoon Withdrawal to Start in Mumbai, Pune

The IMD also predicted that the monsoon withdrawal from south-west India including Pune and Maharashtra is likely from Friday, October 7, however, until then, thunderstorm activity is likely to continue within the city limits.

“The Southwest Monsoon has further withdrawn from the most parts of North Arabian Sea, most parts of Gujarat Region, some parts of West MP and Uttarakhand; remaining parts of Saurashtra & Kutch, Rajasthan, Haryana, HP and Jammu, Kashmir & Ladakh and some more parts of West UP," it said.

(With agency inputs)

