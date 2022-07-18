Weather Updates LIVE: Flood Fears in Andhra Allayed as Godavari Level Recedes, NDRF Continues Relief Work in Maha’s Gadchiroli

The swelling floodwaters Andhra Pradesh’s Godavari river started receding and fell below the 25 lakh cusecs mark on Sunday night, but 626 villages in five districts still remain marooned. State Disaster Management Authority Managing Director B R Ambedkar said 97,205 persons were evacuated from flood-hit villages and 84,734 of them were lodged in 191 relief camps.

“The inflow and outflow at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowaleswaram near Rajamahendravaram remained at 24.74 lakh cusecs. It is expected to go further down but people in habitations along the river course still need to be vigilant till the flood fully recedes," Ambedkar said in a release. They were closely monitoring the situation from the State Emergency Operation Centre here and taking required measures accordingly, he added.

The receding flood level came as a breather to all concerned as it belied fears that the deluge may soar higher.

Here are the latest weather updates:

• With the onset of monsoon in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Corporation (BMC) is trying to temporarily fix. As a long-term plan, BMC chief I S Chahal told Times of India that they intend to make all Mumbai roads concrete.

• The gloomy flood situation prevailing in parts of Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district has affected normal lives of the people.

• Two persons stranded on a rock in the middle of river Nagabali in Odisha’s Rayagada district due to a sudden rise in water level, were on Sunday rescued by the Fire Services personnel, official sources said. “CM@Naveen_Odisha commended the role of @OdishaFS_HG_CD personnel of rayagada and Kolnara in successful rescuing two people from Podapadi area of Kashipur block who were trapped in the swollen Nagabali River," the CMO, Odisha said in a twitter post.

• A landslide occurred in the hilly terrains of Gumma block in Gajapati district due to torrential rainfall in the region. “Due to heavy rainfall, a landslide took place in Gumma block. There was a turbulent flow of water from atop the mountains that brought debris with it. No casualties were reported. We’ve taken stock of the situation on the ground," said Bhaskar Chandra Sahu, BDO, Gumma.

• NDRF personnel carried out relief work in flood-affected areas in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district.

• In Haryana and Punjab on Sunday, the maximum temperatures hovered close to normal limits at most places following rainfall in many areas. Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, received light rains and recorded a high of 34.4 degrees Celsius, according to the meteorological department here.

• A storm in the north Arabian Sea, 160-km west off Naliya coast in Gujarat, is moving towards Oman but is expected to weaken by Monday, the weather office said. The weather system - categorised as ‘depression’ - packing wind speeds of upto 50 kmph, had its genesis 100-km west off the Porbandar coast on Saturday morning and lay 170-km south-southeast of Karachi on Sunday evening, the IMD said late on Sunday.

• The maximum temperature in the national capital settled at 35 degrees Celsius on Sunday evening, the IMD said. Several parts of the city received rains on Sunday morning which brought the minimum temperature down to 24.3 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal, it said. The relative humidity oscillated between 98 per cent and 71 per cent, the IMD said. In the last nine hours till 5:30 pm, the city received 1.2 mm rainfall.

