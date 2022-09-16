Weather Updates: Rain Wreaks Havoc in UP, 9 Dead, 2 Hurt in Wall Collapse in Lucknow’s Dilkusha; Colleges, Schools Shut; Intense Spell in Mumbai

Weather Updates: Rain lashed several parts of the national capital on Thursday and brought down the maximum temperature to the month’s lowest so far resulting in much needed relief to the people from sultry heat. The weather office also forecast light rain and cloudy sky for Friday. The IMD said the city’s maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 31 and 23 degrees Celsius, respectively, on Friday.

Telangana is likely to have light to moderate rain in one or two places for the next four to five days, the IMD said on September 14. It also predicted that clear sky conditions are likely to prevail with light rains in Hyderabad and adjoining areas.

A low pressure area over Uttar Pradesh caused heavy rainfall across the state in the last 24 hours, with authorities warning that the situation might continue till Saturday. According to the orders of the District Magistrate Suryapal Gangwar, schools affiliated to all Boards, up to class 12 will remain closed on Friday following the heavy downpour and water logging in many parts of the city.

Here are latest weather updates from across states:

• According to the orders of the District Magistrate Suryapal Gangwar, schools affiliated to all Boards, up to class 12 will remain closed on Friday following the heavy downpour and water logging in many parts of Lucknow. Lucknow zone commissioner also ordered closure of non-essential government offices in the region.

• Several districts in Uttar Pradesh, including Jhansi, Orai, Lucknow, Kanpur and Bahraich have witnessed torrential rainfall in the past 24 hours. Heavy rainfall belt will extend further and cover Bareilly, Pilibhit, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Mainpuri, Hardoi, Sitapur, Lucknow, Kanpur and Prayagraj in the next two days, Met Department officials said.

• The IMD had issued an orange alert for Maharashtra’s Palghar for September 14, 15, and 16. Raigad and Ratnagiri have also been put on alert till today.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall, caused by a low pressure area over Madhya Pradesh, lashed many parts of Rajasthan for 24 hours from Wednesday noon.

• Rains in Delhi on Thursday also led to waterlogging in some parts of the city which led to commuters’ woes. Areas that witnessed rain on Thursday include ITO, Laxmi Nagar, Mehrauli, Badarpur, Jahangirpuri, Model Town, Burari, Karawal Nagar, Tughlakabad and Bawana, among others. Due to rains and waterlogging, traffic snarls were reported on several key stretches including Mehrauli-Badarpur Road, Vikas Marg, Sarai Kale Khan, Ring Road, Rohtak Road among others.

• Heavy rain since Wednesday night in Trimbakeshwar and Igatpuri areas of Maharashtra’s Nashik district has led to rise in water levels in local dams, an official said.

