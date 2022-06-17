Weather Updates: Heavy Rains Likely in Konkan, Central Maha from June 18, Says IMD

Weather Updates: Heavy rain lashed large swathes of northeastern states, including Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, Nagaland, and Arunachal Pradesh, worsening the flood situation in several places as the Met department forecast more downpour in the next five days in the region. Two children were crushed to death when a landslide led to a house collapse in the Azad Nagar area of Goalpara district in Assam, and two persons drowned in floodwater in Dima Hasao and Udalguri, raising the toll due to floods and landslides in the state this year rose to 46, officials said.

The two deceased children were identified as 11-year-old Hussain Ali and eight-year-old Asma Khatoon.

Here are updates on weather conditions in the country:

• The coastal Konkan region and central Maharashtra are likely to witness heavy rainfall activity from June 18, the India Meteorological Department said on Friday. “In view of active monsoon conditions, rainfall activity over Konkan and adjoining ghat areas of Madhya (central) Maharashtra is expected to gradually increase from June 18. Widespread rainfall activity with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places is expected over the region during the period," it said. The IMD said the southwest monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of north Arabian Sea, Gujarat, entire central Maharashtra and the Marathwada region.

• Three were buried alive in a landslide at Baghmara in Garo Hills of Meghalaya. The dead bodies of the three deceased have been recovered including a minor. Excessive rainfall has induced major landslides at many places in Meghalaya.

• Situation has worsened in Assam. Various villages are now affected due to the floods, and people are finding it difficult to travel.

• Extremely heavy rain was recorded at isolated places in Meghalaya, Assam, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim and heavy to very heavy downpour in Nagaland and Tripura, an official of the Met department said. The weatherman forecast widespread thundershowers with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over all the northeastern states and adjoining sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during the next five days. “Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is also likely over Assam and Meghalaya from June 16 to 18," the Met department said in its forecast.

• On Thursday morning, rain fell in several parts of Mumbai, causing flooding in low-lying areas such as Kurla. Thane experienced rain throughout the day. From Sunday, the IMD has issued a ‘yellow alert’ for Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar, with heavy rain forecast in isolated areas. This follows the declaration of an onset on June 11 following two days of pre-monsoon activity. There has been no heavy rain activity in Mumbai or its surrounding areas since the onset was declared.

• Heavy rains swept away homes and landslides cut off key highways connecting several states in the flood-hit northeast, killing nine people, including six children. At least five people were killed in Meghalaya, including four children and a woman, and two siblings, both minors, were killed in a landslide in Assam’s Goalpara. With the latest deaths, the overall death toll in floods and landslides in the northeast this year has risen to 50 after months of heavy rains.

• The national capital witnessed clear skies and a pleasant morning on Thursday as the city’s minimum temperature plummeted by four degrees after an overnight rain, with more predicted during the day. The weather office has predicted light to moderate thundershower towards the evening. According to the weather office, the minimum temperature on Thursday was recorded at 23.8 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season’s average. It said that in last 24 hours (8.30 am on Wednesday to 8.30 am on Thursday) the city received 2 mm rainfall. There will be generally cloudy sky and light to moderate thundershowers are expected towards evening or night accompanied with gusty winds, an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

• Waterlogging occurred in various parts of Guwahati:

• The southwest monsoon, which has covered all the northeastern states and parts of sub-Himalayan West Bengal, is likely to advance further in another two to three days into the remaining areas of sub-Himalayan West Bengal, some parts of Gangetic Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha, the Met office said. Isolated heavy rainfall is also likely in Bihar and Jharkhand till June 19 and in Odisha till June 17, it said.

• Sohra in Meghalaya recorded the highest rainfall in 24 hours till 8.30 am of Thursday at 70 cm, followed by Kokrajhar (32 cm), Gosaingaon (32 cm), Goalpara (23 cm) and Nalbari (23 cm) in Assam, Jalpaiguri (23 cm), Hasimara (22 cm) and Alipurduar (21 cm) in sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Bhalukpong (10 cm) in Arunachal Pradesh, the Met department said. The downpour caused injuries to three persons in Noonmati area of Guwahati, as multiple landslides were reported across the city during the day. In several areas, including Joypur in Kharguli area, Bonda Colony, South Sarania, Amayapur in Geetanagar and 12 Mile, debris pileups led to road blockades. At least 18 districts in Assam are experiencing heavy rain, with the inundation of fresh areas reported from Kamrup, Nalbari and Barpeta districts. Nearly 75,000 people have been affected by floods in the 18 districts.

With PTI inputs

