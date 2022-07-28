Weather Updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in northwest region and some states in northeast and south India this week. The forecasting agency, in its latest bulletin, said the monsoon trough is very likely to continue to shift northwards during next two to three days and a cyclonic circulation lies over central parts of Rajasthan and another over Westcentral Bay of Bengal — the factors responsible for heavy downpour in the respective regions.

Meanwhile, the annual Amarnath Yatra was suspended temporarily on Thursday morning from various points in the Valley due to rains. Jammu and Kashmir is likely to witness heavy rainfall till July 29, the IMD predicted.

Here are the latest updates on weather conditions across the country:

• A yellow alert has been issued for Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh until Sunday, said reports. As monsoon trough is very likely to continue to shift northwards, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh will experience heavy rains till July 31.

• Rainfall activity in Delhi is likely to pick up from Thursday, with the MeT office forecasting moderate rain or thudershowers in the city over the next three days, PTI reported. The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi’s primary weather station, has recorded 232.8 mm of rainfall so far in July against a normal of 183.3 mm. It has logged 257.3 mm of precipitation against a normal of 257.4 mm since June 1 when the monsoon season starts.

• The Himachal Pradesh meteorological department has said heavy rain is expected in the state over the next few days which may lead to disruption of essential services and trigger flash floods. The ongoing rainfall activity is very likely to increase from July 28 to 30.

• Rajasthan, which has been experiencing heavy rain leading to flood like situation in some district and cancellation of trains, is likely to witness light weather activity for the next one week. IMD said that the state is likely to see thunderstorm accompanied with lightning on Thursday.

• Schools in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur will remain closed for today as a precautionary measure due to heavy rainfall over the past two days. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced Rs 4 lakh compensation to families of people who died due to rain.

• Northeastern states of Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim are also likely to see heavy rain till July 31.

• Due to the cyclonic circulation over Westcentral Bay of Bengal off Andhra Pradesh coast, heavy rainfall likely over Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry till July 31 while coastal region of Andhra Pradesh will see rain during the weekend.

