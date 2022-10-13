Weather Updates: Rains Lash Hyderabad; Heavy Showers Likely to Continue Over TN, Karnataka

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that heavy rainfall will likely continue over Tamil Nadu for the next five days and over interior Karnataka and Rayalaseema during the next two days.

Heavy rains continued to lash Hyderabad on Wednesday, leading to waterlogging in several parts. Meanwhile, conditions are very likely to become favourable for the withdrawal of the south-west monsoon from more parts of north-west and central India during the next three to four days, as per the IMD.

As rains continue to lash several parts of the country, and other states are still reeling, News18 gives you the latest weather updates:

• Incessant moderate to heavy rains battered Hyderabad on Wednesday, leading to waterlogging in several places. A harrowing video of a man and his two-wheeler being swept away in flood-waters was shared by ANI.

According to the IMD, thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are very likely to occur at isolated places in a few districts of Telangana. In Hyderabad, light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely to occur on Thursday, as per The New Indian Express.

• According to the IMD, a heavy rainfall spell is likely to continue over Tamil Nadu during the next five days and over interior Karnataka and Rayalaseema during the next two days.

• Stanley reservoir reached full capacity on Wednesday, and a flood alert was sounded in low-lying areas. The inflow into Stanley reservoir in Mettur in Salem district, Tamil Nadu, increased resulting in water level touching 120 feet, the second time in the last 25 days, officials said on Wednesday. The administration sounded a flood alert to the people living in the low lying areas in the delta districts and the banks of Cauvery river.

• Bhubaneshwar, Odisha saw heavy rains on Wednesday.

• Several parts of western and southern India are expected to receive isolated heavy rainfall. “Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls & thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Madhya Maharashtra & Konkan & Goa on 12th; Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during 12th-16th; Rayalaseema and North Interior Karnataka on 12th & 13th; south interior Karnataka during 12th-14th and Kerala & Mahe on 15th & 16th October, 2022," the IMD said in its weather bulletin.

• The flood situation in Assam remained serious on Wednesday as incessant rains lashed several districts affecting nearly 40,000 people, officials said. Many affected people have taken shelter in relief camps and distribution centers of the affected districts, they said.

• A high alert was issued for the low-lying areas of East Siang district in Arunachal Pradesh with the Siang river in spate on Wednesday, following incessant rains over the last few days. East Siang Deputy Commissioner (DC) Tayi Taggu, who took stock of the situation on Tuesday, appealed to the people living in these areas to refrain from venturing into the river.

• Incessant rains for the past week disrupted life in Sikkim as landslides affected supply of piped water in the capital town and its neighbourhood, and damaged private property and roads which left 200 tourists stranded in various places of North Sikkim district, officials said on Wednesday.

The rains are set to continue and the met department has issued a red alert in the Himalayan state and warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall due to an upper air trough stretching from east Uttar Pradesh to Arunachal Pradesh across Bihar, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Assam, as per PTI.

(With PTI inputs)

