Incessant rains pounded Delhi for a second consecutive day on Friday, leading to traffic snarls, waterlogging and potholes on several roads. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for Saturday, cautioning people about moderate rain. Rains caused waterlogging and traffic issues in Gurugram as well. The unusual end-of-season downpour has been attributed to a late monsoon depression and a western disturbance which has delayed monsoon withdrawal.

Meanwhile, showers soaked Uttar Pradesh as well, and schools in many areas were shut for a second day on Saturday. Three people died in separate lightning strike incidents on Friday.

Here are the latest updates for weather from across states:

40 People Stuck after Landslide in Uttarakhand

In Uttarakhand, the Tawaghat Lipulekh National Highway was closed after large part of a hill fell near Najang Tamba village late last evening.

Heavy Rains Lash Parts of Mumbai

Parts of the city saw spells of heavy rain on Saturday morning. The IMD on Thursday predicted that Mumbai would get light to moderate rainfall for two days.

Yellow Alert in Delhi, Traffic Police Issues Advisory

Delhi recorded a surplus of rainfall after being deficient most season on Friday. The city recorded more than half of the rainfall of September in just 24 hours, ending on Friday at 8:30 am. As the IMD issued a yellow alert for Saturday cautioning of moderate rains, the Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory on avoiding a list of waterlogged areas while commuting to prevent traffic jams.

Owing to the inclement weather, an official communique issued on Friday stated that there will be no change of guard ceremony at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Saturday.

Intermittent Rainfall Causes Waterlogging, Traffic Issues in Gurugram

Light to moderate rainfall in Gurugram caused traffic snarls and waterlogging in Gurugram for the second consecutive day. More than 50 areas were affected due to waterlogging. After heavy rain on Friday morning, Rajiv Chowk and Subhash Chowk also flooded here due to which commuters faced a lot of problems.

Along with this, pedestrian crossing paths also got waterlogged. The teams of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) along with cops were seen making efforts to drain the water.

Schools Closed Again in UP, 3 More Dead

As rains refused to let-up in Uttar Pradesh, schools in Noida, Ghaziabad, Agra, Firozabad, Mainpuri and Etawa were ordered shut on Saturday, reported Navbharat Times.

Gautam Buddh Nagar saw continuous rainfall since Thursday as drizzles continued on Friday evening, leading to waterlogging in certain parts of Noida and Greater Noida. Congestion on roads due to the rains was also reported from parts of the district, especially during the peak traffic hours in the morning and in the evening, even as police said the situation is largely under control in the twin towns adjoining Delhi.

Three people, including a child, were killed and two others injured after they were struck by lightning in separate incidents in UP. Earlier on Friday, 13 people had been reported dead in separate rain related incidents, including wall collapses.

Intense Spell of Rain over Uttarakhand, Himachal for Next 3 Days

The IMD has predicted intense rainfall over parts of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand for the next three days and a significant reduction thereafter. As the southwest monsoon begins its withdrawal, it will pass through Khajuwala, Bikaner, Jodhpur and Naliya.

Flash Flood Warning in 5 States

The weather department issued a flash flood risk (FFR) outlook until 5.30 pm on September 24 and forecasted moderate to high FFR over Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, west Madhya Pradesh and East Rajasthan.

6.1 Magnitude Earthquake in Andaman and Nicobar Island

“An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 occurred on Saturday at around 2.30 am, 431km SSE of Campbell Bay, Andaman and Nicobar island, India. The depth of the earthquake was 75 km below the ground," the National Center for Seismology said.

(With agency inputs)

