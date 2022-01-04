Weekend Curfew From Friday, Rallies Banned: Karnataka Brings Back Covid Curbs as Cases Soar

The Karnataka government on Tuesday announced weekend curfew will come into effect from January 7 from 10 pm to 5 am on January 10 in view of the surge in Covid-19 cases. Other restrictions include 50 per cent seating capacity in pubs, clubs, restaurants, bars, hotels, cinema halls, multiplexes, theatres and auditoriums.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai chaired a meeting with the Technical Advisory Committee and other officials over the increasing Covid-19 cases in the state, mainly due to the Omicron variant of Coronavirus.

>Here are the Covid-19 restrictions issued by the state:

• Night Curfew will continue to be imposed from 10 pm to 5 am in the entire state as per the existing guidelines.

• All offices will function 5 days a week from Monday to Friday during this period.

• The Government Secretariat will run with officials below the rank of Under Secretary at 50 per cent of the working strength.

• There shall be a weekend curfew from Friday 10 pm to Monday 5 am.

• The State transport including BMRCL will operate as per the directions of the Chief Executive of the organisation to cater to the needs of people for emergency purposes during the weekend curfew.

• In Bengaluru Urban district, all schools and colleges except Medical and Para Medical will remain closed with effect from January 6 except class 10th, 11th and 12th.

• Pubs, clubs, restaurants, bars, hotels, will function with 50 per cent of the seating capacity strictly adhering to the Covid-19 appropriate behaviour and entry to such places will be restricted to fully vaccinated persons.

• Marriage functions are permitted to be conducted involving not more than 200 people in open spaces and 100 people in closed places with Covid norms.

• Religious places are allowed to open only for Darshan. No seva, etc, is allowed. Entry of person will be restricted to 50 persons at any given time who are fully vaccinated.

• Malls, shopping complexes, all stand alone shops and establishments shall operate as usual on weekdays.

• Swimming pools and gyms shall operate at 50 per cent capacity but entry should be restricted to fully vaccinated persons.

• Sports complexes and stadium are allowed to function at 50 per cent.

• All rallies, dharnas, protests are prohibited.

• There shall be intensive surveillance at the border of Kerala and Maharashtra as per the prevailing circular/guidelines issued by the department of health and family welfare, Karnataka government. The same guidelines are extended to Goa.

