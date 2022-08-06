Weekend Special | UP Set to Hit Record Rs 3 Lakh Crore Direct Benefit Transfer Figure. How It Got There

Uttar Pradesh will soon hit a record Rs 3 lakh crore mark in Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) cumulatively to nearly nine crore beneficiaries directly into their bank accounts, senior state government officials in Lucknow have told News18.

Sharing details of 168 schemes in which 30 departments of the UP government have sent money through DBT to beneficiaries under centrally sponsored and state-sponsored schemes, senior UP officials told News18 that over Rs 2.93 lakh crore has been transferred so far. This has helped in cutting down leakages in government schemes and people getting money without having to pay cuts or commissions.

Nearly Rs 8,100 crore has been transferred to nearly 4.3 lakh people in UP under the Mukhyamantri Awas Yojna Grameen to help people get a house of their own. This is a state-sponsored scheme. About Rs 1,100 crore has been transferred to about 1.64 crore MGNREGA beneficiaries in the state. Another Rs 580 crore has been sent to nearly 5.38 lakh beneficiaries of a state scheme of giving scholarships to bright students of the general category.

Advertisement

Over Rs 215 crore has been given to 3.38 lakh students as pre-matric and post-matric scholarship under a scheme of the state minority welfare department. Rs 1,202 crore has been further distributed amongst nearly 15 lakh students as part of a central scheme for post-metric scholarship for OBC students. The details with News18 show that Rs 2,300 crore has been distributed by the UP government as ‘Widow Pension’ to 30 lakh beneficiaries through DBT under a state scheme of Women Welfare Department of UP government.

The maximum DBT transfers in UP have been under the Swachh Bharat Mission Programme of the Centre in which nearly 1.08 lakh crore has been transferred to beneficiaries who got money to build a toilet for free in their homes. Yogi Adityanath as the chief minister since 2017 has paid special attention to the DBT scheme as per the Centre’s directives.

Advertisement

At the central level too, UP has been among the best-performing states on the DBT front and was ranked number 2 on DBT performance behind Haryana in 2022-23. In the last financial year, UP had transferred over Rs 27,000 crore through DBT in nearly 30 crore transactions, data shows.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here