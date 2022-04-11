Weekly Covid-19 Cases Rise in Delhi, Haryana as India Records Decline in Daily Infections

Even as Covid-19 cases have been declining in the country overall, Delhi, Haryana, and Gujarat showed an uptick in daily infections. The national capital on Sunday reported 160 fresh Covid cases whereas on Saturday it logged 160 new cases with a positivity rate of 1.55 percent.

On Friday, Delhi had reported 146 new cases, up from Thursday’s count of 176 cases, which was a 40 per cent increase over the previous day’s count.

However, deaths due to the virus from across the country fell sharply with just around 54 fatalities in the week ending April 10, the lowest weekly toll in over two years since the week the national lockdown was announced in March 2020.

Advertisement

Just a single death from Delhi was reported on Sunday, with data from a few more states awaited.

India’s weekly tally of around 7,100 cases this week was the lowest since April 6 to 12, 2020, when the number was less than 5,000. There was a 15% drop in cases from the previous week, lowest since the third wave of pandemic started receding in late January this year, the Times of India reported.

The national capital recorded a 26% rise in new cases during the week – 953 cases up from previous week’s 751 – reversing a declining trend in infections since the peak of the third wave. Delhi’s positivity rate has been above 1% over the past several days, owing to lesser testing.

In a similar trend, Haryana also recorded an increase in cases during the week. New infections were up nearly 50% from 344 in the previous week.

Gujarat, meanwhile, has been seeing a slight rise in daily cases over the past three days, the Times of India report said. In a 89% spike, 115 cases were recorded this week as compared to last week’s 61. However, in all three states, the overall numbers remain low and the rise in cases could be a result of localised outbreaks.

Advertisement

India on Monday logged 861 new coronavirus infections and six deaths. The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate remained at 98.76 per cent, the ministry said.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.