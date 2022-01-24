Week's Wait for Mumbai Blaze Survivors to Go Home; 223 High-Rises Get Notices for Violating Safety Norms

Two days after the massive fire at Sachinam Heights in Tardeo that killed six, while eight still are in critical condition, the survivors of the blaze will have to wait for at least a week to move back in. The city’s fire department stated that it will undertake an extensive inspection of the electrical systems before declaring them safe for repairs and supply restoration.

The reason for the fire was a suspected short circuit in the electrical duct area of the 19th floor, which burnt the entire wiring and also generated smoke on almost all floors.

223 high-rises get fire brigade notices for safety violations

According to a Times of India report, the fire-fighting system at the 20-storey building was not in working order when the blaze occurred on Saturday. In the past two months, the fire department in the past two months has issued notices to no less than 223 high-rises for flouting fire safety norms.

Reportedly, the municipal data shows that pertaining to various deficiencies found in their fire-fighting systems, the notices were issued to these structures under the Maharashtra Fire Prevention and Life Safety Measures Act, 2006. Amid several cases of fire in residential buildings, these deficiencies were discovered during inspections carried out between November 18 and January 8.

A fire brigade official told TOI that every ward is directed to inspect a certain number of buildings on a weekly basis. “As per Section 3 (3), it is mandatory for the owner or occupier, as the case may be, to furnish a certificate, called Form B and issued by a licensed agency, twice a year—in January and July regarding the maintenance of existing fire prevention and life safety measures in good repair and efficient condition. However, we found that in many cases this was not being done. Therefore, notices to such societies were issued," the official told TOI.

Along with fire discrepancies, officials issued notices for encroachments in the common passage area, keeping terrace doors locked, encroached or occupied refuge area and non-working fire-fighting systems in the high-rises.

Fire brigade officials pointed out the significance of regular fire safety drills—mock drills—which should be carried out to ensure the proper working of the riser and sprinkler system installed in the building.

At Sachinam Heights, the 19th-floor fire gutted flat number 1904. Three people from the building died of burn injuries and three of suffocation.

