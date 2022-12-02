'We're Most Transparent, Not Backfiring': SC Reserves Orders On Plea Seeking Agenda, Minutes of Collegium Meets

Reserving its order on a plea challenging the Delhi High Court order dismissing an appeal seeking agenda, minutes and resolution of a top court’s Collegium meeting dated December 12, 2018, under the RTI Act, the Supreme Court on Friday reiterated that it is the most “transparent institution".

The Delhi HC on July 27 dismissed the appeal filed by RTI activist Anjali Bhardwaj.

Reserving the order, Justice MR Shah said, “This is a fishing enquiry by a busybody…Let the system which is functioning not be derailed…Let the collegium perform its duty."

“We’re the most transparent institution. We’re not backfiring," justice Shah added.

Observing the statements being made by former judges who were a part of the judicial system, justice Shah said, “We don’t want to comment upon anything made by former members. Now it has become a fashion to comment upon decisions made by earlier members."

Bhardwaj in February 2019 had filed an RTI request before the Supreme Court seeking a copy of the agenda, decisions and resolution of the Collegium meeting in question. At the time, the apex court had refused to provide the information to the applicant.

The Supreme Court administration’s decision was also upheld by the Central Information Commission.

A single bench of the High Court dismissed Bhardwaj’s petition against the CIC order, saying it finds no ground to doubt the apex court’s response that no resolution was drawn in respect of the meeting.

No “cogent material" has been placed before it to convince it to take a contrary view, Justice Yashwant Varma had said in the ruling.

