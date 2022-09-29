Were Sticky Bombs Used in Udhampur Blasts? Latest Headache for Agencies in J&K Has Afghanistan Connection

Sticky bombs rampantly used by terror outfits in Afghanistan have become the latest threat for security agencies in Jammu and Kashmir after police hinted that the bombs may have been used in the latest twin blasts in Udhampur. The revelation of the modus operandi comes just ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to J&K in the first week of October.

A blast in a bus parked at a stand in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur city on Thursday morning, the second within a few hours, sent security agencies in a tizzy. The roof and the backside of the bus were blown away by the blast that occurred around 5.30am on Thursday but no one was injured. On Wednesday night, a blast occurred in an empty bus parked near a petrol pump at Domail Chowk, injuring two people.

This is, however, not the first time that sticky bombs have been used. In March, four people were killed and 25 injured when a moving bus caught fire near Katra, Jammu. Cops suspected that a sticky bomb was used by terror outfits to target devotees. A blast in the Udhampur fruit market is suspected to have been triggered the same way. J&K Police had also recovered a sticky bomb from a hybrid terrorist in Sopore this month.

Advertisement

While the Standard Operating Procedure has been updated to deal with sticky bombs, it has its own limitations. “The problem with such kind of attacks is that nobody gets to know if something is pasted on their vehicle. The driver won’t know if a bomb has been placed until he stops the vehicle and checks it manually," an ADG-level official told News18.com.

Sticky bombs are improvised adhesive IEDs that can stick to any plain surface, including iron. They are also called magnetic bombs and have a timer-based trigger mechanism. The timer can be set before pasting the bomb and it usually takes 10 minutes to blow up when detonated.

In May, a Pakistani drone carrying sticky bombs was shot down in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir after it crossed into the Indian border. The drone was part of a major terror plot aimed at the Amarnath Yatra. Sticky bombs were made in a mechanic’s workshop for militants and criminals as they settled scores. The bomb was heavily used in the country until last year due to its portability and ease of production in about $25.

Advertisement

In February 2012, the bomb was found in Samba and a similar one was used in the February 2012 attack outside the Israel embassy when a magnetic bomb stuck to the embassy car went off in the high-security area of New Delhi.

Advertisement

What is happening in Afghanistan?

According to a Reuters report, at least 10 government officials and their aides have been killed by sticky bombs in recent weeks, mostly in capital Kabul.

“Internal intelligence memos reveal that the Taliban are systematically eliminating mid-career, ambitious government officials and other prominent individuals who are clearly against their hardline stance," said a senior Western diplomat responsible for Afghanistan to Reuters.

Advertisement

News reports claim that sticky bombs in Afghanistan have targeted multiple people, including journalists, senior judicial officers, and activists among others and are also being used by Islamic State (Afghanistan) against Taliban government officials.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here